Meghan is not here today. Now over the weekend, the biggest names in the GOP bit in Orlando, Florida for the pep rally of conservative propaganda known as CPAC which also provided a glimpse into the future of the Republican party. Take a look. I got to say, Orlando is awesome. It's not as nice as cancun. The liberal media have tried to cancel me, censor me, cancel me, expel me, stop me from representing the people of Missouri, stop me from representing you, and guess what? I'm here today. I'm not going anywhere. Dr. Fauci, he told me that on my worst day, I would have 10,000 patients in the hospital. On our worst day, we had a little over 600. I don't know if you agree with me, but Dr. Fauci is wrong a lot. The best is yet to come. Oh my god. It's so strange to know that, you know. No. The theme was supposed to be America uncanceled, but I'll just, I'll start with you, sunny. What emerged for you? Well, the theme for me was the trump insurrectionist party, right? I mean, it was so clear that this is still the party of trump. It's the Maga party. It's the insurrectionist party. It's the qanon party. It was unbelievable. The reception that the, you know, twice impeached, disgraced, one-term president got from this crowd. He has this iron grip on the Republican party. They even had a gold statue of the former president, and people were almost bowing down. I mean, you know, historically, biblically, that didn't work out for folks. I was also surprised, whoopi, in terms of how this is still the party of superspreader events, still the party of anti-science, anti-masking. I mean, you have someone like governor Noem from South Dakota who was touting her results. There were more deaths -- a state like that, that is, you know, so spread out, not as populated as other states has suffered so many covid deaths, and to sort of tout the response from the governor's mansion, I thought was just appalling. Just shocking, and again, this disparaging of Dr. Fauci, someone who has dedicated his life to saving other people's lives, to studying infectious diseases. I don't understand where the Republican party is coming from or where they think they are going. It was disgusting, really. Joy, you-know-who hinted at -- that he might be running again in 2024. I can see you're just thrilled with that news. What was your response? Well, first of all, I didn't watch CPAC, so I have some questions. Was there a laugh track this year? Because it's really the Funt show on television, and I thought, CPAC is perfect because "C" stands for cult. Yo know, I've never seen people working so hard to worship the "God," that is Donald Trump. I don't think that he will run again in 2024 unless he does it from Ryker's island. It's interesting what happened in the world this week. Nicholas sarcozzi who was the president of France, has been convicted and he's under arrest for a year. The president of Italy for awhile, was also arrested, convicted and put on house arrest. So there's a precedent set in the world. It's not, like, oh, we can't imagine a former president under arrest. Yes, we can. Yes, we can, and Cyrus Vance has got some plans for him, and Letitia James has plans for him. They say don't wear a mask because it doesn't work. Have you noticed, whoopi? There's very little flu this year? Why is that? People are wearing masks. That's why. Yeah. They'll say science is a lie. They'll attack Fauci. Trump won the election and other lies and also one more thing on the cancel culture. The people who are getting canceled are Republicans by other Republicans, you know, Liz Cheney was canceled by the Josh Hawley wing, and Adam Kinzinger is being canceled, so they're canceling each other, you see? They're eating each other. Right. Right. It's fascinating to watch, and if I may do one turtle story, I saw a thing how when turtles are in their aquariums. Wait, and they start to run out of food, or some people go on vacation and forget they have turtles there, the turtles start to eat each other. That's what's happening in the Republican party. It's turtles eating each other up. Wow. Wow. That's a visual I really don't think I needed this morning, but okay. You do need that. You need that. Sara, what -- yeah. Sara, you-know-who made up for a lot of time, I guess, with the spotlight with an hour and a half long speech. Did you happen to catch any of it? No, and right now I'm having a hard time getting past the turtles and people being on vacation story that joy left me with. Thanks for dropping that there, but no. I did not watch it. I read a very detailed transcript of former president trump's words, and not surprised at what this all was. I'd forgotten how much gaslighting goes on in those speeches. He has you so confused by the time you're done, you don't know which way is up, or what is there were so many lies, misinformation. Interesting what sunny was saying about the South Dakota governor Noem because south Dakota is second -- the second highest per capita case rate of covid-19. So I think she's assuming nobody does the math, and that will work, but I also don't understand when Dr. Fauci became the punching bag because it seems to be a Republican talking point that Dr. Fauci needs to, you know, there's so much wrong with Dr. Fauci, and I remember a meme when this all first started that if the numbers don't turn out as bad, it's because we did everything right, and we haven't. We've lost, you know, 500,000 people, and it's awful, but scientists are doing their best to guess and predict, and so en numbers don't add up, I don't understand why we throw people under the bus for that reason, but one other thing that I found interesting about former president trump's speech is he talked about the unity in the Republican party and how it remains and they're not going to start a new party. They're not divided, but he did take the time to rattle off 17 Republicans' names like a blacklist to the cancel culture that joy just mentioned, that they now have targets on their so it was a lot of running in circles. By the time it got done, I remember why I don't like the feeling of watching these things because it was gloom and doom. There was no hope. Right. It was dark. The world is ending. Run to your bunker with canned it was just -- I'm glad it's gone for now, and that I don't have to watch it. Right, yeah. Well, the most extraordinary thing for me was if the last four years had been making America great again, then, you know, why is he -- why are they talking about doom and gloom? Because you-know-who has been out for test 36 days, so it couldn't have been that great to get that messed up so fast, and the other thing was, how many of those people are going to get the vaccine? Maybe if they all opt out, other people who actually need it may be able to get it because if you are telling me that the vaccine is wrong and Fauci's wrong, then I assume none of you are lining up and hoping to get that vaccine, but maybe I'm misunderstanding the point of what CPAC was trying to say, but that happens often.

