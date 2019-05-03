Transcript for 'American Idol' cast on life outside the show

One of the most popular reality competition shows ever is back on the hunt for the next "American idol." And here are the people who are gonna make one lucky singer's wildest dreams come true. Please welcome, host Ryan Seacrest, and judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie. ?????? hello! We generally hug but since this are so many of you, we have to figure out how to -- No hugging. I want to hug all of you so We have to maneuver the hugging. ? Down goes Kate. These chairs are kind of slippery. These stools are not the easiest. What do you do in the '70s? We slid off the chairs. We had our platform shoes to protect us. Krgs args trgs Y, we hear congratulations are in order. You're engaged. To your then-boyfriend, now fee yap say, Orlando bloom. I am. So congratulations. Thank you very much. Were you surprised? Was it planned? Mgt um, of course I was surprised. I was really surprised when my mother posted all the pictures on Facebook. Oh, no. Moms get a pass. ? They do. It's been lovely. It's a whole different feeling. Well, congratulations. Last chance. The last time you were on the show was 2008, I found out. Wow. Where you been hiding? Mgt for the release of your first megahit, "I kissed a girl." My gosh. Way before my plastic surgery. And apparently this happened. What the? Thank you. I liked it. And she liked it. The ratings have gone down ever since. When that song cam out, it was such a huge hit. When did you realize, wow, I've made it? For all of us, and Ryan, you host a lot of things, you would probably know that. Something like hosting the oscars is like touching the you don't want to do it, but you're scared of it. You have to do it. The super bowl was that moment for me. And you were amazing. Thank you. Everybody was talking about We're talking about hit I can't believe this, but "We are the world" came out 35 years ago. It's it amazing? Such a beautiful example of people coming together. I think we could really use that right now. What do you remember from writing that song? There are several amazing moments. I'll tell you one funny story. Ray Charles. Was asking during the ceremony, he said, I have to stop and go to the bathroom. And so -- um -- no up with's ever heard this story. It's an exclusive. Stevie said, it's down the hall and to the right. Stevie wonder. Stevie wonder. Ray said, down the hall. Stevie said, I'll take you. So Stevie grabs ray by the arms. Walks out of the door. And Billy Joel turned to me, whoever it was, and said, did anybody see that? Did anybody hear that? He took him out to the -- that's what happened. Amazing. That's what I remember most. Wow. I have to shout out in my sister in the audience. She missed school to be here. She loves all of you. Gracie. Gracie. She's the biggest fan of Luke Bryan. She went to bed. What's up? She wept to bed wearing your t-shirt last night. I'm like this is very real. It's very real. I'm blushing. You're such a family guy. And, a part of your new music video, you have two of your sons in it. Your nephew in it. I want to know how you keep life so normal. Is it? Is it normal? CHLT you talk about the ups and the downs. It's funny. You talk about that video. We're sitting there. Staging this campfire moment with me and my boys. And, they -- physically start fighting and beating each other and it's -- you know -- so we get the video editing time. They're like, we don't know if we need to have the fight on. So we kind of manipulated how bad they were being. You have to separate them. But the main thing is I think it's about having your core group of buddies that keep it real for you. Mm-hmm. And you have to have your wife calling you out on your little -- And she sure does. Yes. We love you, sweetie. I think it's about -- I think it's about that core group. But then it's about just trying to have fun with all this stuff, too. Have fun. We -- we try during the Summers, I get -- sometimes I'll take one of my boys and bring them out on the road with me and I call two days later and tell my wife she can have him back. But, you know, just trying to -- just trying to make time and spread it all out. You get it right some days. You get it wrong some days. It's no different than a normal house hold. And -- but -- You're always on some sort of adventure with your boys. We adventure it up quite well. I'm like one of those naive dads that -- I'm like the Clark w.griswold deal. I start with good intentions. And naiveness. And it just -- falls apart. Yeah. Same here. It implodes. You never know what is going to happen with baumplg of people. Yeah, and look how many people are up here now. Ryan, you have too many job, okay? How many jobs have you got snjt oh, I don't know. Ryan -- I think you were hosting two red carpets for two different networks. When do you sleep? I sleep at the same time you do. 9:9. I put my head on the pillow. I sleep quickly. We were doing the "American idol" auditions. I would do live with Kelly and Ryan. Fly to Houston. What's the craziest day you have had? I think the audition days are crazy. I get up, do a talk show. A radio show for Los Angeles. Fly to the other side of the country for three hours of auditions with this gang and comeack here the next morning. I work best when I'm busy. Is caffeine your friend? Yes. Total self-control not to chug this right now. We gotta brag on Ryan. Because, like, we were taping stuff last week. Sometime he's taping stuff that we're not in the frame. So we're sitting back there and talking. We're talking. We hear him make a mistake. And we're like -- what was that? Even is like, Ryan Seacrest made the first mistake in ten years. We were on tape so I didn't really prepare.

