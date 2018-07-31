Amy Adams and Chris Messina discuss their new series 'Sharp Objects'

More
Adams and Messina join "The View" to discuss filming the HBO drama.
9:18 | 07/31/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Amy Adams and Chris Messina discuss their new series 'Sharp Objects'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56943563,"title":"Amy Adams and Chris Messina discuss their new series 'Sharp Objects'","duration":"9:18","description":"Adams and Messina join \"The View\" to discuss filming the HBO drama.","url":"/theview/video/amy-adams-chris-messina-discuss-series-sharp-objects-56943563","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.