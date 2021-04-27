Amy Robach raises awareness to climate change's impact on Galápagos’ animals

The "GMA3" and "20/20" co-anchor tells "The View" about the vast ecosystem that houses a diverse amount of animals in the Galápagos and questions if they'll be able to adapt to rising sea levels.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live