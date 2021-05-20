Transcript for Andrew Brown Jr.’s son, family lawyer react to no charges against sheriff’s deputies

On April 21st armed police arrived at Andrew brown jr.'s property to serve him with arrest warrants. They descended upon him with guns drawn as he sat in his car and 44 seconds later he was dead. There is body cam video, but a judge is refusg to show the family the full video. Now the D.A. Said these cops were justified because they felt brown put their lives at risk with his car. Joining us now to tell us what this all means is his son Khalil Ferebee and their lawyer Chantel cherry Lassiter. Joy has the first question. Khalil, I'm sorry for your loss. What was your reaction to hearing the news that the D.A. Believes the officers who killed your dad were justified? Has the prosecutor talked to you about this decision? No. He hasn't talked to me at all. I feel like it's bs. He's trying to paint a narrative to his own opinion to the video. It's just -- it's hurting. It's hurting. Attorney Lassiter, the judge only allowed Khalil, his brother and one representative from your team to view a redacted 20-minute video of the incident. The D.A. Said Mr. Brown's vehicle made contact twice with the deputy. You do not think he was a threat. What did you see in the video to make you believe that? Yes, the D.A. Stated that Mr. Brown made contact with the deputies when actually, even in the video he showed at the press conference, the deputies are the ones that made contact. They ran up to the vehicle and touched Mr. Brown's door handle. That was not Mr. Brown making contact with the deputies. Mr. Brown was backing up trying to get away. He was trying to leave the scene. If they're saying he was a threat, which we're not saying he was, once he was fleeing and trying to leave the scene, he was not a threat. He was shot in the back of the head meaning he was away from the officers. They were all behind him. The D.A. Also did not mention they were firing in a school zone at 8:20 in the morning. They fired into a residence at the property near Mr. Brown's house. They were just firing shots when Mr. Brown was not even near them. Khalil, along with north Carolina governor Roy cooper, you are calling for the full public release of the unredacted video. Why do you think the video has not been released to the public yet? Do you think they have something to hide? Yes, he has something to hide. If my pops -- if he was in the wrong, they should release the video to show that. You know, but that's not the case. If that's the case, we would have -- it would have been released. I don't see why it wouldn't. Attorney Lassiter, governor cooper has also said a special prosecute should be handling the case to ensure the family it will be conducted free of bias. The district attorney worked closely with pasquotank deputies. Do you believe there's a conflict of interest here between the prosecutor and the sheriff's office? Yes, definitely. The D.A. Works closely with the sheriff's office. His office is physically located in the same building. In his statements he seemed like he was defending the sheriffs more than trying to present facts of what transpired on April 21st. Also, he was quoting cases to boost his opinion about what happened that were not relevant to the case. He quoted a case where it was a high speed chase, 100 miles per hour. They were chasing someone between two states. He compared that case with Mr. Brown's case. That was in no relation to Mr. Brown. Mr. Brown was not in a high speed chase or a threat to people on a highway. He is continuously showing he's more favorable to the sheriff's department in his statements he made the other day during the press conference. Khalil, on Tuesday Tommy Wooten, the pasquotank county sheriff made a statement saying the three officers who shot at your father would keep their jobs, but would be disciplined and retrained. He also said, quote, I want to say something to the family of Andrew brown Jr. This should not have happened this way at all. While the deputies did not break the law, we all wish things could have gone differently. I continue to pray for them and hope they will find peace. What is your reaction to his words? Well -- Let me add something there, Khalil. Section 300.4 in their own policy says they're not to shoot into a moving vehicle. I want to put that out there before Khalil answers that question. They broke their own policy by shooting into a moving vehicle. Exactly. I just don't understand. I just don't understand. Khalil, I'm just -- I can't imagine how hard this is for you. I'm so sorry that -- I'm happy that you're here with us because I think this story is so important. As a mom myself, I'm sorry that you are experiencing this pain and this tragedy. Thank you for being here. Attorney Lassiter, let me ask you this, you still have the option to pursue a civil suit against these officers. The FBI has announced a federal civil rights investigation. What are your next steps? What are you hoping the FBI finds? You know, sunny, the facts are the facts. We want the facts to come out be it whatever it comes out. The department of justice is actually involved. We are continuing to seek transparency and this has not we have still not been able to see the full video, not been able to give the family any closure. We filed a petition for the copy of the FBI report to be released to the family, as well as the unredacted, complete entirety of any videos to what happened to Mr. Andrew brown Jr. We're still seeking, again, transparency. Khalil, thank you so much for coming on. I think you're incredibly brave to tell this story. Can you tell us what you want people to know about your father? He was a good person. You know, he was a good father. Everything he did was for us and for them to say he was a violent person, that is not right. Everybody that knew him knows he was not a violent person, to himself or to anyone else. It's just unreal that this really happened. It is. It's one of those situations where you think what is going on? I'm thankful to the two of you for coming because the more pressure and the more times we tell people this is what's happening, perhaps we'll be able to make the changes that need to come about. Khalil Ferebee and Chantel cherry Lassiter, thank you for coming on to "The view." Please keep us posted about what's going on so we can let our viewers know as well. Thanks for being here.

