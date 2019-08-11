Transcript for ‘Anonymous’ book makes bombshell Trump claims

A new book titled "A warning" was written by an anonymous author claiming to be a senior white house official who calls trump cruel, inept, racist, sexist and describes working for him like this. Quote, it's like showing up at the nursing home at daybreak to find your elderly uncle running pantless across the courtyard and cursing loudly about the cafeteria food as worried attendants try to catch him. And that's the good part. Two things. First of all, this could be the deep throat of this administration, and number two, do you think -- I know that trump would like to know who it is so he can go after him. Or her. Or her, that's right. But there's so many people. Who could it be? Who can't stand him anymore. Tilleson. We don't know if they're I the white house or not. That's the weirdest thing. They could be in the white Do you think they should come It's cowardly to do this anonymously, and if you have this much umbrage for the person you're working for, and administration you're working for, you should do an interview saying how bad it is. For me, I don't know who this person is. They could be anyone with any vendetta in any way, and if you are working for the administration, but you think he's a pantless crazy person, how am I supposed to take what you are doing seriously? I'm with you on that. I'm really tired of trying to normalize things under the trump presidency that we're going to look in, like, ten years from now, and it's not normal, like, outing the whistle-blower's name. I don't find normal which is why I don't like that. This is also not normal. When you have a democratic president that someone else is leaking stuff, the people that like this anonymous person is not going to be happy at that moment. I think it feels very icky to me, and I agree with you, Meghan. This helps the trump administration into their narrative. If they're trying to bring people -- if they're trying to get people against trump, if anything, they're going to say, we don't even know who you are. It's a long line of books like "Fire and fury" and books like this. We know this is a crazy administration. There's nothing I have seen in any of these reports that's illuminating in any way. This is different. You don't have the balls to come out and say it. You're going to do it anonymously. Thanks for the one clap. Don't blame them. "Fire and fury" was a reporter's book. This is a mole. I think he stays as a mole is keeps reporting. I say stay there. I can't wait for it to be a woman, or her. It could be a woman, and the whistle-blower did the right thing by going through the appropriate channels as opposed to -- Yes. -- You know, doing it this way or going to the papers, and look at what has happened allegedly to that person. You know, you have don junior tweeting out the name, which again, I believe if that person is retaliated against, that's a federal crime. I also think that you have the president trying to out that person. So look at the person that did it the right way allegedly, and then you have this person who very -- very well may still be in the white house. Yeah. -- Doing it this way, and some of these allegations are incredible. He, you know, uses a fake Spanish accent during meetings to make fun of Latinos. Racist and misogynist. Racist, misogynistic. How do we believe it if we don't know who this person is? This is true. That person probably got a huge paycheck for this too. I'm sure it's in the high six figures. They're donating the money. What I read allegedly, they're claiming to be donating the money to freedom of the press organizations. I would love to see that. When it was first announced, that was said. I'm torn about this, and I'll tell you why. Part of me hates the idea of responsible, good, professionals with qualifications and good reputations working for this white house because I think it legitimizes and normalizes them. Part of me thinks, but for those normal, credible professionals like the ones we have seen testify that we have been reading this last week, how worse would it be? What would happen tot republic really? If they weren't there. Yeah. Yeah. And to your point, he says he stumblings, slurs, gets confused, is easily irritated. He does that at every rally he does. Watch him this morning. Stumbling, slurring, confused, irrated. Little Mike. Let me ask you this. He doesn't drink. Would you want a mole here at "The view"? We have them, I'm sure. They're everywhere. Millions. This show has a serious leaking problem. I don't think anyone -- We're the target of it. That's why trump's angry about it. You're a president that you like, and there's a mole in there, you're not going to like that. This is about the united States of America, not "The view." We're talking about our country.

