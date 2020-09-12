-
Now Playing: SCOTUS dismisses Trump's effort to overturn Pennsylvania election results
-
Now Playing: News anchor wears glasses to support her daughter
-
Now Playing: Biden introduces defense secretary nominee
-
Now Playing: Olivia Jade apologizes for college admissions scandal
-
Now Playing: How Taraji P. Henson is advocating for the mental health of the Black community
-
Now Playing: Spotlight on California's growing COVID-19 crisis
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Biden vows to secure at least 100 million vaccines by April
-
Now Playing: Could COVID-19 vaccinations become mandatory?
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Californians receive emergency stay-at-home alerts
-
Now Playing: Mom creates a custom Christmas winter wonderland for her son
-
Now Playing: Hillsong Church pastor reportedly checks into rehab
-
Now Playing: Army suspends 14 leaders, enlisted personnel at Fort Hood
-
Now Playing: Biden vows at least 100M vaccines in 1st 100 days in office
-
Now Playing: Distribution Director for Operation Warp Speed on vaccine strategy
-
Now Playing: FBI joins investigation into police shooting of Ohio Black man
-
Now Playing: Millions in California get stay-at-home order as cases surge
-
Now Playing: How Vanessa Guillen’s family started a movement in the wake of her death: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Top Army leaders fired, suspended from Fort Hood after Guillen investigation: Part 1