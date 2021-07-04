Attorney Ben Crump hopes George Floyd's death is the ‘tipping point' for change in US

More
The lawyer for George Floyd’s family speaks with "The View" co-hosts on the impact of Floyd’s death and how Derek Chauvin’s trial could lead to police reform.
4:40 | 04/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Attorney Ben Crump hopes George Floyd's death is the ‘tipping point' for change in US

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:40","description":"The lawyer for George Floyd’s family speaks with \"The View\" co-hosts on the impact of Floyd’s death and how Derek Chauvin’s trial could lead to police reform. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"76927434","title":"Attorney Ben Crump hopes George Floyd's death is the ‘tipping point' for change in US","url":"/theview/video/attorney-ben-crump-hopes-george-floyds-death-tipping-76927434"}