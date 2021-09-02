Transcript for Battle over Britney Spears' conservatorship

view." The second impeachment trial all of you saw it last night, framing Britney spears, it looks at the legal battle over her father being co-conservator over her finances and how she was scrutinized in the public eye. On the one hand zyou're a sweet virginal type, on the other hand, you're a sexy vamp in underwear. I wouldn't say in underwear. Am I a virgin? I'm a virgin and I definitely want to wait for that special someone. So, Sara, how did you feel after watching the documentary? I felt so sad, my heart was heavy, I haven't thought about Britney speersz in a mince or so. When the "The New York Times" critics say it was in reference to her standing bold, only see a crazy person, that test me what a society she was working with to begin with and it made me sad, because I remember when I looked at her bold, something's happened. Something went wrong here. And it just made me wonder, who's Britney spears right now? What are we guilty of? It just made me kind of reflect. I left the whole thing feeling so sad. So sad. Megan, what was your Look, I love Britney spears. I saw her in Vegas for my 32nd I'm always rooting for her comeback. I had a few drinks in that. In in documentary, I have been following the free Britney story as well. Because it's really compelling, the story is about her conservatorship, we're supposed to believe that this woman is competent to be a judge on the X factor, to perform in sold-out shows that I saw. She's not allowed to have control over her own finances, basically, she's not allowed go to target and spend her own money. This documentary is visiting a lot of questions a lot of people have, why Britney spears is being treated like a child who can't have control over her own life. She was supposed to start a new residency at the mgm in las Vegas and then she -- when she did her announcement, she looked sad, she didn't -- she wasn't engaging with the audience at all, in my own personal following of Britney spears I thought that something was wrong. The documentary also revisits a lot of roles that people have played, Justin Timberlake and our role as people in the media. I think we as a society, you're right, Sara, we have to look at why we treated a woman who was clearly in pain and by the way, she was suffering from postpartum depression when she shaved her eye and took an umbrella to a Paparazzi car. We as a society haven't treated Britney spears right. We have done her dirty. A moment in time to give her the support she needs. What looks like being held against her own will against her dad. We as a society have to do the right thing. Sunny, who do you think is complicit in this the. I think we're all complicit in this. I don't think I can say it any better than Meghan just did. The media is complicit. Paparazzi that stalked her and took those photos of her, shaving her head and banging the car window with the umbrella, complicit, her family, her father complicit. Her ex-husband's complicit. Her manager, complicit. You know, late-night TV hosts making fun of her, complicit. Interviewers asking her whether or not if she's a virgin or has a boyfriend. Asking her what she did to break Justin Timberlake's heart. We were all watching a woman, a young woman, a girl in pain, and doing nothing about it. We are all complicit. Especially complicit in my view is the legal system, because if you look at this conservatorship, which she has been under for 12 years, almost 13 years at this point, that legal, you know, device is supposed to be for someone who's incapable of handling their own life, their own finances and as Meghan mentioned, this is a woman who seems to be able to perform, who seems to be able to, you know, raise her children, seems to be able to function quite well, yet she can't seem to be able to handle her own finances. That is not what that conservatorship is supposed to be about. And I think the legal system has to take a good look at itself in California, because during this documentary, one of the lawyers says that she has never seen a conservatorship reversed, ever, in her career. That's remarkable to me. And really despicable. You know, this gave, to me, different insight into this free Britney movement. No question about it. And when we come back -- I'll ask you the same question, joy. 