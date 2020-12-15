Transcript for Bill Barr submits letter of resignation

Yesterday attorney general William Barr gave his resignation in a letter, a gushing letter, about serving under you-know-who. His former boss tweeted about what a great relationship they I don't know. Things feel a little rocky since the election 'cause, you know, he said there's nothing wrong with the way this election went. That was mistake number one. Then he said, yeah, I was checking on hunter Biden. Did I need to tell you? No, I didn't need to tell you. I think you-know-who got a little upset. What is going on here? He's rendered his resignation or was he pushed out do you think? Whatyoyou think is happening, Well, I'm not so sure about what is happening in terms of his resignation letter, but I am sure that history won't be kind to the attorney general. He leaves this office in I think he single handedly handed the trump administration the Russia hoax line, right? Because if you -- you know, remember just two days after a 381-page memo, the Mueller report, he issues a four-page letter that basically absolves president trump of obstruction of justice and lied. Judge Reggie Walton, who I appeared in front of said, he ruled that what attorney general Barr wrote distorted and was misleading and that the Mueller report, in fact, found that there were ties of obstruction and that attorney general Barr then lacked credibility on that issue and that he could not be trusted. A federal judge said the attorney general of the united States lacked candor, credibility and couldn't be trusted when it came to the Mueller report and the ties of the trump administration T Russia. Can you imagine? I never thought I would see that in my lifetime. I remember when I was at the justice department, attorney general Barr had a very, very good reputation and that is gone Yeah. I'm sorry that we're seeing that. I don't think I could say I never thought it would happen. I'm sad that I saw it in hi lifetime. Do you think it was Barr's idea to step down, Sara? I do think it was Barr's idea to step down because, if it had been president trump's, we would have heard a more scathing tweet. Typically when people leave he likes to kick them on the way out. When you have to put in your tweet, our relationship has been a very good one, that feels like an Instagram post when you write something like we've never been more iove and you're like, oh, sweetie. I saw a quote that captured my a D.C. Attorney general wrote in regard to Barr's resignation he's getting out of the vehicle because perhaps he doesn't want to be part of the next series of wrong events. I think that's probably what happened here. What about you, Dan, what do I think following up on something sunny said at the end of comments, look, I thought bill Barr was a very good choice at the time for president trump. I thought based on his reputation, based on his experience, based on history he would be a good attorney general and that proved not tbe the case. The fact that somehow people are celebrating or a sigh of relief at the least that he recognized the obvious, that there has been no mas voter fraud that would change the outcome, people were like, well, bill Barr is playing it -- the fact we have to take a deep breath about our attorney general stating the obvious is a scary place to be. Then you read his letter. It really is -- there's definitely a dear leader element to this letter, talking about, sir, you've overcome so much. You had so much difficulty. Everyone is trying to get you. They're all trying tongng you what kind of note is that from the attorney general? Oh, you've overcome. You're amazing. He's trying to keep his toe in the pool. What do you think, joy? You know, I'm laughing because that big splash noise you just heard was a big rat jumping off a sinking ship. This big rat is running for his life. He's running for his life. He knows that if he stays there, more harm will come to him. It's interesting. I don't know what you meant, Dan, when you thought it was a good idea. Remember when trump said I'm looking for my Roy Cohen? He was not going to pick Edward R. Morrow. One point. He was a bully as a child. They wrote about this. He was a bully as a child. That's what trump was also. This is what we had running the country for four years, two bullies. They're gone. I think it's interesting. It made E think what line would he not cross? What made him say, look, I can't do -- I got to go. I can do everything -- I've done everything else. I can't do that. That made me wonder. I wonder what's coming in the form of his replacement?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.