Transcript for Billy Bush says NBC knew about Trump tape before 2016 release

Billy bush because Billy bush is now back on TV. I know there's 45 seconds. I'm going to use them. He's back on TV. He had a conversation with Gayle king about co-starring in the 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape and he really feels that he's been given a bad rap and folks came after him. You knew there was a tape? Everybody did. I didn't. Oh, well, everybody at the Okay. But the public didn't know. Everybody knew about the tape, you're saying. Yeah. And I was comfortable that it wasn't going to be weaponized. Is that how you feel it was, weaponized? Oh, sure, yeah. I got taken out but I wasn't the target. Why didn't you feel you could challenge him and say, you know, that's not cool? Why didn't you feel that? Trump's the kind of guy who would say, forget Billy bush, and then I might have gotten, hey, why did you lose trump? He's the biggest guest we had. There was always a little bit of -- you're a little anxious around him because you just want it to end well and get out. Yeah, you do. Listen, maybe you should just know that part of why people came for you is because once you went outside you sort of engaged someone else, a woman, to be part of that. That's why people went for you, Billy, and had you just been standing there, you probably would not have gotten taken out as quickly. But you kind of helped that go further than you needed to, and that's why I think people are pissed at you, or they were. Now you got a new gig, you got a thing. Don't talk about it anymore. He's not going to. He says he's not going to talk about it but find a better answer than, you know, this was done to me. You helped do this to yourself, you know, and you got to cop to it. These people -- we're going to talk about it? Yeah, we're going to go back in time when we come back. Announcer: This Thursday night, the stakes are high. The Democrats debate. Now it's down to ten candidates taking to the stage for one critical night. The ABC debate this Thursday, 8:00 eastern, 7:00 central, 5:00 pacific on ABC. Ush through migraine? (Friend) Are you okay? (Jessica) Yeah, I'm great. (Avo) Imagine what you can do with more migraine-free days. (Avo) When you're not fighting through (all women) Cheers! (Avo) Migraine, imagine the possibilities. Once-monthly Emgality is used for the prevention of migraine in adults. It can help give you more migraine-free days. With Emgality, about 60% of people had their migraine days cut in half or more. Don't use if allergic to Emgality. Allergic reactions, like itching, rash, hives and trouble breathing, can occur even days after use. Get medical help right away if you have symptoms. Side effects include injection site reactions. (Jessica) Let's do it again soon. (Avo) Ask your doctor about Emgality. And imagine more migraine-free days. Tasty flavor. ( ) Light texture. ( ) With a crispy crunch. ( ) Like a chip. Because it is a chip. Ritz Crisp & Thins. (Crunching) Imagine. Megared Omega-3 power for your whole body. Now with an antioxidant blend for great sleep, refreshed skin and less stress. One softgel. 7 benefits. New Total Body Refresh. Power Your Day with megared. Hey there people eligible for Medicare. Gimme two minutes. And I'll tell you some important things to know about Medicare. First, it doesn't pay for everything. Say this pizza... Is your Part B medical expenses. This much - about 80 percent... Medicare will pay for. What's left... This slice here... Well... That's on you. And that's where an aarp Medicare Supplement Insurance Plan, insured by UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company comes in. This type of plan helps pay some of what Medicare doesn't. And these are the only plans to carry the aarp endorsement. That's because they meet their high standards of quality and service. Wanna learn more? It's easy. Call UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company now and ask... For this free Decision Guide. Inside you'll find the range of aarp Medicare Supplement Plans and their rates. Apply any time, too. Oh. Speaking of time... About a little over half way and there's more to tell. Like, how... With this type of plan, you'll have the freedom to choose any doctor who accepts Medicare patients. Great for staying with the one you know... Or finding... Somebody new, like a specialist. There are no networks and no referrals needed. None. And when you travel, your plan will go with you anywhere in the country. So, if you're in another state visiting the grandkids, stay awhile... Enjoy... And know that you'll still be able to see any doctor who accepts Medicare patients. So call UnitedHealthcare today. They are committed to being there for you. Tick, tick, tick, time for a wrap up. A Medicare Supplement Plan helps pay some of what Medicare doesn't. You know, the pizza slice. It allows you to choose any doctor, who accepts Medicare patients... And these are the only plans of their kind endorsed by aarp. Whew! Call UnitedHealthcare today and ask for this free Decision Guide. Discover Elvive Protein Recharge leave-in Conditioner. Our heat protecting formula, leaves hair 15-times stronger. In just 1 use Elvive Revives damaged hair. I switched to miralax for my constipation. Stimulant laxatives forcefully stimulate the nerves in your colon. Miralax works with the water in your body to unblock your system naturally. And it doesn't cause bloating, cramping, gas,or sudden urgency. Miralax. Look for the pink cap. Everybody knew about the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.