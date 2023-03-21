Billy Porter speaks out on LGBTQ+ community being targeted

The Emmy, Grammy, and Tony-winning artist talks about taking his show on the road with his new tour, the "Black Mona Lisa Tour: Volume 1."

March 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live