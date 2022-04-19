Birx grilled over not speaking out on Trump, COVID-19

“The View” panel reacts to former White House COVID task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx being confronted about why she didn’t speak up when then-President Donald Trump was downplaying the crisis.

