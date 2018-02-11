Transcript for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' stars Gwilym Lee, Rami Malek and Joe Mazzello discuss new biopic

We're all so excited for this movie. People obviously know you from "Mr. Robot." You won an Emmy. Gwilym fans recognize you from "The tourist." Joe, you were in "The pacific". With this guy. You were all queen fans. Can you tell us your earlier memory of queen? Go head. I had an older brother and he was a huge queen fan so he introduced me to all the records. We used to sit at home and learn all the words to all the songs. That was my introduction to it. Here I am playing Brian may. Bohemian rhapsody was the first song I ever downloaded on napster. So I am a fugitive. Hopefully the statute of limitations has expired. I believe it has. Cannot do that anymore. Remember "Wayne's world". Yeah. The head-banging scene. Oh yeah. There we go. And the guy next to you, he throws up. I remember that. And Mike Myers actually has a pretty great scene-stealing cameo in this film. There he is. Rami, you have transformed yourself in this film into Freddie Mercury. Tell us how you did that. I watched all the footage that you could possibly watch on YouTube. Then I thought I have to just -- I have to find a way to be as spontaneous as he was on stage because he wasn't choreographed. Every time he went out there, he just got a vibe from the audience and he did it. He did whatever. He never knew where he was going to go. And so I worked with a movement choreographer who helped me to articulate his hand gestures, the way he moves his mouth, every foot step, every dance move. Gwilym, play guitarist Brian may who was very involved apparently in this project. He even let you borrow some of his original outfits. I loved your hair. What was his reaction when he saw you? He knocked on my trailer door and opened the door and it was the first time he had seen me in the full getup, the full wig and everything. He was seeing a full version of himself and he looked at me with this sense of awe that lasted for about three minutes. Then he came up to me and started adjusting my wig, like, no, actually the fringe is a little longer. Joe, what did you do to look like the basis? I remember when I was first told you look a lot like John Deegan, I did a little Google search and I immediately called my mother and said, mom, you have some explaining to you. Where were you in 1983? What was happening? It is uncanny. This guy looks exactly like me. So that was sort of the easy part. Then we worked with some great people. I had five different wigs. I had a perm. Getting a perm. Oh, my god. Which Joe doesn't realize -- I didn't realize that perm stood for permanent because I'm an idiot. I thought it washes out in like seven days. They're like, oh, no. So Freddie Mercury was basically a larger than life gay icon I would say. Yes. I mean, he was everything to everybody but he was a gay icon. This movie touches on his home sexuality a bit but not that much. Was there a decision made to not go there? He did die of AIDS in 1991. It was kind of glossed over a little bit. What do you say to that? There is definitely a story there we could have delved even deeper into. I don't think it's glossed over. I think there are some poignant moments. He talks about not wanting to be a poster boy for the disease. He wants to make music. I think that he's a revolutionary because he lived his most authentic life. Little do people know that he did have a six-year relationship with a woman who he called the love of his life who is the only person who knows where his ashes are and who he was engaged to, put a ring on that finger. Then, you know, discovered, yeah, he was bisexual, was gay. He is definitely a gay icon and a hero for everyone. Okay, so before we go, I just want to talk to you, Joe. You and I are -- can I say friends now? Yes, I would love to say that. We have a very unique and dark connection. Your dad Joe passed away from the same glioblastoma brain cancer that my dad did. Yeah. It was really soon right before my dad did. Sorry. Every time I think I've stopped crying about this I just keep crying. But I read a Facebook post that you put up after your father passed that really gave me great comfort and I think it was so beautiful and you talked about how it was a privilege to take care of our fathers in that state. I just want to thank you and I just want to know what you would say to people right now with this opportunity for the same people that are our age taking care of our dads the way that we had to. Boy, um, first of all, you know, I'm so glad that I brought you some comfort but you brought me comfort because I posted that the day after my dad died. Then for you to share that on this platform which is huge, I got thousands of messages from people who were dealing with the same thing, either them directly or their family member, taking care of a family member. That brought me so much comfort because there was such a sense of community there because it's so lonely as of course you know. For people who are dealing with it, a lot of it was watching my dad decline and him just being like on so much medication that made him sort of loopy and then watching the physical and mental decline was hell at times. It is a hell. I would go through it again in a heartbeat if I could have him back. You know what I mean? Sure. So don't take a day for granted, even if it's difficult, even if you feel like you just can't go on or you just can't take seeing someone you love go through something like that. Just keep caring for them and just make every moment last. I have to say, I was making this movie when this was all going on with with my dad so this movie will always be very special. I got to facetime him every single night from London. It gave him something to be hopeful about. It gave him something to be excited to talk to me about, and I never would have gotten through that experience without these guys here sitting next to me. And you really lean on your friends and your family and know that you'll get through it together and just give all the love to whoever is suffering that you can every single day and you won't have any regrets. Thank you. I'm sorry to turn your beautiful, fun movie into something sad. No, appreciate it. Thank you very much for coming. Our thanks to rami, Joe and gwilym. "Bohemian rhapsody" is in theaters today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.