Transcript for Breaking down Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden

You know, former senate staffer working for Joe Biden in 1993 Tara reade, Tara reade, rather, claims she was sexually assaulted by him back in 1993, and here to break down her accusations and what the Biden campaign is saying about them, please welcome ABC news chief congressional correspondent Mary Bruce. Good morning, Mary. Good morning, whoopi. So the accusations stem from Tara reade, who is in 1993 was a staffer, an assistant in Biden's senate office, and she has these allegations that she's alleging. So tell us what happened. Yeah. So Tara reade was 23 at the time. She was told to find the senator and give him his gym bag. She says she caught up with him in a semiprivate door corridor, and before she knew it, she was essentially pinned up against a wall, that she remembers how cold the wall was behind her, and that the senator Joe Biden was trying to kiss her, and his hands were on her, and his hands were going underneath her clothes and up her skirt, and his fingers were inside of her. She says she pulled away, and the senator seemed angry with her. She, according to Tara reade, says, come on, man, I thought you liked me, and she says she was shocked. She tells us she was concerned about what it might mean for her future. In fact, whoopi, she tells me she was ultimately forced out of her job she feels because of this incident. Joy? So after the incident, she says -- after the incident she says she complained to the senate office. What did she say happened at that point? Yeah, Tara reade does tell us she tried to report this. She says she went to the senate personnel office and complained she was being made to feel uncomfortable. That's how she describes it. She did not at the time, report anything about an alleged assault, and Tara reade has no record of this complaint, and we've also tried to find this complaint and haven't been able to find it, but she does say she voiced her concerns within the office, that some of Biden's behavior made her feel uncomfortable, but again, she didn't go as far as to allege assault at that time. Mary, there have been reports of her brother changing his story a few times. He allegedly was told of inappropriate touching in 1993, and then this spring was told of the sexual allegations. This is all allegedly, but what can you tell us about that? Yeah. So I mean like any story, we have been going around trying to talk to people to try and corroborate Tara reade's story one of the people is her brother, Colin molten, and he says in 1993 he says he does remember his sister telling hip she was being harassed at work, but he didn't remember the details of the alleged assault until recently, but after our interview, he texted us to clarify and say he did remember that at that time that reade had told him Biden had been more -- more or less cornered her, and tried to put his hands, you know, up underneath her clothing. So, you know, what's interesting is that when we initially talked to him, he seemed to suggest they weren't particularly close in 1993. They were both young adults out, you know, trying to make their way, but then he has clarified his recollection. Now certainly it does happen, you know, everyone's memory gets jogged in different ways, but, you know, it is notable that he does seem to have had this memory return. Now this isn't the first time that miss reade has gone public, but her claims have evolved. How so? You remember last year Joe Biden came under a lot of fire. He was being accused by a lot of women who said that Biden made them feel uncomfortable, that there were some inappropriate touching, you know, hugs or shoulder rubs. Joe Biden was handsy at times, and Tara reade was one of the women who spoke up then. She said Joe Biden touched her on her shoulders and neck that made her, quote, urn uncomfortable, but last year she didn't mention anything about an alleged assault or anything close to the story she is now sharing and I think, you know, there are some questions about why now, right? Why now would she be speaking she said she would come forward along with many other women to discuss Biden's behavior that it had made them feel uncomfortable, that she got some blowback online and in the media, and that put her aback a little bit. She describes herself as, a quote, hard core Democrat, and she knows the implications of coming out with this story, but there are questions about why now, you know, as Joe Biden's campaign is ramping up, is she deciding to come forward in this Now the Biden campaign has put out a statement saying that they firmly believe that women have a right to be heard and heard respectfully. Such claims should also be diligently reviewed by an independent press. What is clear about this claim, it is untrue. This absolutely did not happen. Yeah. Joe Biden's team, his campaign has come out there flatly, you know, denying that this ever happened. What is interesting now is that while we have heard from Biden's campaign, we haven't heard from Joe Biden himself. Like so many others, he is at home socially distancing. The campaign trail has come to a halt, so he hasn't been facing the daily barrage of reporter questions like he would if we were on the campaign trail. He is facing a lot of growing pressure to come out and speak out himself, to tell his side of the story especially because, you know, Joe Biden really prides himself on being an advocate for women, and we have heard a lot of his political allies, a lot of women coming out and supporting Joe Biden saying, you know, that they stand with him, but there is a lot of growing pressure now for the candidate himself to come out and tell his side of this story. Now let me ask you this. ABC did speak to a few people close to miss reade, who corroborated her story. Who did you speak to, and what did they tell you? In addition to her brother, Tara reade, says she told her mother at the time, and she has passed away. There was a friend who did not want to be named says he does recall Tara telling her there was unwanted touching at the time, and suggesting Biden had, you know, touched her in a way that was inappropriate, and then recently we've talked with a former neighbor of Tara reade's, and she was told of this alleged assault, but several years after the fact. So we have been following all these leads, trying of course, to back up and get anyone who can confirm Tara reade's story, but this happened back in 1993. There is very little paper record of it, and so we have been trying to go through and talk to as many people as we can who she may have contacted at the time. So this accuser says that she is a, quote, hard core Democrat, and that she is not playing politics, but her story is now being used by the trump campaign. So let's not forget that trump has been accused by multiple women over 15 of sexual assault, which he denies of course. So how is this going to impact the election do you think? Yeah. Well, Tara reade says she doesn't want to be used as a political football here, but that is exactly what is happening in many ways. Her story is being heavily promoted and pushed out on social media by the trump campaign, by the president's own son, Donald Trump Jr. And some of the president's closest allies. Of course, as you mentioned, Donald Trump himself has been accused by more than 17 women of inappropriate sexual behavior, including assault and rape, and it is interesting that while we haven't heard Joe Biden on this, we haven't heard the president himself come out and comment on this either. I think so much of how this impacts the the campaign, and plays out going forward will really depend on how the candidates themselves deal with this issue in the coming days and weeks. Well, Mary, even as all of this is going on, Biden this morning has set up a committee to pick his vice president. What can you tell us about this meeting this morning? His campaign is entering that next phase, and he is one step closer to choosing his vice president. His campaign has announced the four co-chairs that will be on his committee to vet his vice presidential pick, and Biden of course, has promised he will be choosing a woman. We know he's been in contact with some of the potential contenders. We've heard he's been out speaking with senator Amy klobuchar. He's been in close touch with Gretchen Whitmer. Many of these are his former rivals, like kamala Harris. They have been on the virtual campaign trial supporting Joe Biden, and of course, Stacey Abrams. She's taking things a step further. She's been actively campaigning to be Joe Biden's vice president. Now that he has this committee in place, he has hinted he could announce his pick sometime in June possibly.

