Transcript for Candice Bergen shares the reason for a 'Murphy Brown' reboot

So Candice Bergen picked the perfect time to reprise her role as Murphy brown who continues her tradition of taking on real-life hot topics that aren't always political. Take a look. Happy Thanksgiving. Turkey hotline, this is Ken. How can I help you? This is my first time cooking a Turkey and I want to do it justice. It weighs 25 pounds and cost $350. $350. What's it stuffed with? iPhones? Look. It's a heritage bird. It grew up on a farm in Vermont. It ate nothing but organic grains. It speaks three languages. A little tight today, are we? We lax. This is the Turkey hot line, not the suicide hot line. Please welcome back the fabulous Candice Bergen. ?????? Hi. So. This is so cozy. It's kind of comfortable. It's not bad. Whose idea was it to bring back "Murphy brown"? Because I remember people had been talking about it. We asked from time to time, would we want to bring it back, and Diane English and I who are friends would talk and we would say, we did it. What's the point? And then now we thought there is a point. If the election had gone differently, we would not have brought it back, but -- Right. It's because of trump that it's back. Is that what you are saying? Yes. Yes, it is. Has he reacted to it at all? Not at all. He has been smart because of course, we would have loved nothing better, but no, he hasn't. He has been quiet. If he is out of office next year, then the show goes off the air? It would be a small price to pay. That's right. So "The view" was included in the first episode of this season. Yes. We want to show a clip if that's okay. Yes. You remember why I left FYI? I couldn't take the pressure anymore. Right. You needed a break. Then I wept back to work. And you took that job we told you not to. I thought it would be a piece of cake. I was wrong. So wrong. Two years on "The view" nearly killed me. Those women, the gossip, the back stabbing every day. It was like an episode of "Game of thrones." We all chuckled about that. I hope so. Well, the original "Murphy brown" was groundbreaking and you handled issues like harassment and being a single mom and women come up to you and thank you for handling those topics. They thank me because I'm the visible part of "Murphy brown." They thank me for dealing with breast cancer because their mothers had breast cancer or because Murphy inspired them to become the television producer, the TV journalist that they had wanted to be, but wouldn't have dared to be otherwise, and they -- they say that it was a wonderful experience to watch the show with their mom, and so it's just that people have been very appreciative and that continues which great. You paved the way for a lot of storylines which is great. You were on "Snl" two weeks ago to honor Jonah hill in what they call the five-timer's host club. You're also apart of that. Let's show a clip of this. You get your butt in here, Jonah. Welcome to the five-timer's club, Seth. Oh, no. I'm not Seth rogen. I'm Jonah hill. That's not the same guy? I know you're very familiar with any work, candy. Sure. And something that not everyone may know about you, but you were the first woman to ever host "Snl." I was the third host ever. I did the third show and I was the first woman to host and I mentioned that to drew barrymore as we were backstage waiting for our cue and she said, I was the youngest host. I was 7. She said, and Steven Spielberg and robin Williams were in the audience to support me and I just said, I'm never mentioning the story again. I was so outclassed. Take us back to that moment being the first woman. What was going through your mind at the time? At the time, I was panic-seized. I'm not thinking about being the first woman. I'm just trying to -- Survive. When you are standing on the lip of that stage and you have -- the light goes red and the cue cards and you go -- Lauren said it was, like, the expression that Patty Hurst must have had when the sla rang her door. It's just immense terror the first time you do it. And you have got all that. Chevy. I'm really thrilled about this because you're going to get your first star on the Hollywood walk of fame next year, and I want to put my two cents in because I'm hoping they put you next to your dad. Wells thank you, whoopi. That's what we're hoping too, so I don't know if that will work out. I think -- I think there is no reason why they can't, and congratulations by the way. Thank you very much. Candice's father is the famous ventriloquist who had a famous dummy named Charlie Mccarthy. We grew up with it. Yeah. Yeah. You have to be of a certain age. But, you know, we always have to be of a certain age, don't we? We always do. Listen. Congratulations on the show. We thank you for coming. You have to come back, and we'll hang out some more and we don't mind being part of "Murphy brown." We're proud to include you. It's funny. It's a good show. We can take it. Trust me. You can catch "Murphy brown" Thursday nights.

