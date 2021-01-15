Transcript for Capitol rioter requests Trump pardon

It's Friday. So let's relax a little bit even though one of the most bizarre images and most bizarre characters from last week's capitol riot is this Maga mascot. Okay? Isn't he something? Some people call him the qanon shaman, the raccoon head and chewbacca. Those are just a few of his names. His real name is Jacob Anthony chansley, and his lawyer claims he was just following orders from trump when he stormed the capitol. Watch. Why does he believe what the president tells him? In 1978, a whole bunch of people in San Francisco followed a guy by the name of Jim Jones down -- That was a cult. That's right. And the only thing different here, there's no cool-aid. The president said, I'm knock walk down Pennsylvania avenue with you. They have a right to rely on the words of our president. He felt like he was answering the call of our president. My client wasn't violent. He didn't cross over any police lines. He didn't assault anyone. He was there at the invitation of our president. Okay. So he was following orders. Then maybe the person who gave him the orders needs to go to jail too, okay? That's how it works. He may get pardoned for attacking a federal building, but no one is pardoning that I'll tell you right now. That is literally the worst. He came up with this, and he's kind of like a political furry. It's weird. None of you know what that means. I do. So this guy wants his client to get a presidential pardon, since he was just answering the call from trump. So sunny, since you're our -- oh, no. We have two lawyers today. Well, both of you can answer this then. Is this legitimate to say I was just following orders and will they all try to use this now? Sunny? You know, I don't think it's a legitimate defense. I don't think it's a legitimate defense. I do think that this is something that's going to come up in the conviction and trial hearing for president trump in front of the senate, but I think, you know, we can't underestimate how serious these charges are against the qanon shaman because when you look at the federal prosecutor's memo that was filed in Phoenix, they say that this guy, chansley, left a letter on the desk for vice president pence in his senate chamber that said, it's only a matter of time. Justice is coming, and they also say that there's strong evidence, including chansley's own words and actions at the capitol that supports at the intent of the capitol rioters was to capture and assassinate elected officials in the united States government. Take -- I mean, when you take a moment and think, the intent was to capture and assassinate perhaps the vice president of the United States, and a letter was left on the vice president's desk by this guy, if trump pardons him, that is really saying something about the state, again, of our democracy. Well, so that's -- that's called attempted murder, I believe, especially if he signed it. Did he use a paw print? I hear that the qanon shaman is demanding a special diet, Meghan. Don't you love this? I mean, honestly, screw this guy. He's from Arizona, and he is around my age, and we went to high schools that are not that far apart from each other, and the idea that this is the -- he's also by the way, a failed actor who is living with his mother just to add every cliche to this man. I mean, really. It's funny, but it's not, but one of my close friends, Sara, she actually had video of this guy she had seen on a street corner in Glendale before this happened. I guess he's a known crazy person in Phoenix. I think we all have free will in this world. I understand there are people that are susceptible to cults and whatever president trump's role in this is going to be adjudicated in congress and probably further, but the idea there shouldn't be consequences for this is absurd. There have to be societal standard for law and order, and if you can just storm the capitol and make an attempt to assassinate our vice president and nothing happens because you follow qanon, and you want organic food, I don't buy this at all. I want to say one more thing. Yeah. We are a nation of laws, and I, you know, I mean, not to get too personal here, but I woke up this morning. I was feeding my newborn, and I just thought, we are living in a country and a time where if we don't have a standard where you can't storm the capitol in a domestic terrorist attack and not have consequences for the actions, the future of our republic is truly, truly in jeopardy in a way that I have never seen before. That's true. I don't even understand that we're having a discussion whether or not this guy should be prosecuted. He should be in Gitmo. He will be I think, and Ana, do you worry this is a growing trend in the country? I mean, he's not alone. I don't know if it's a growing trend in the country. I do think it's a growing trend in the Republican party, and we have to ask ourselves. Republicans have to ask themselves. Do they want to be a big tent party, or do they want to be a house of horrors? Do they want to be a place that is the home for qanon conspiracy theorists or white supremacists, for, you know, xenophobes, for anti-immigrants, for racists, and Republicans have to ask themselves. Do you want to be a party that revolves around loyalty to one man, one bad, dark-hearted, demented, narcissist man, or do you want to be a party of ideas and values? They are not consistent right now, and I see way too many Republicans -- when I see Republicans who are wanting to literally, literally take off Mike pence's head because he's not going along with trump after four years of going along with him. When I see Republicans who want to oust Liz Cheney from leadership because she dares differ, and because she dares side with the truth instead of siding with trump, and because she dares have her own opinion, you know, shame on those Republicans. It is a cult. Yes. People have been -- people have, you know, bristled at the idea of us calling it a cult for four years. If it walks like a cult and it quacks like a cult, it is a cult. It's a cult. Thank you, Ana. So Sara, let's talk about a little bit -- I don't have a lot of time left, but what do you think about the lawyer? Does he have a point here? He was, in fact, following orders, say, let's face it. He was trying to control the temperature of it. Everyone is on board in punishing trump in his part in this, and I agree with that, but this is a 33-year-old man. A 33-year-old man that at one point, heard the rallying cry and decided to storm the castle and again, as you noted, dressed like that. Now his mom by the way was the one that called the prison to talk about his organic diet. It speaks to a thousand layers of psychology as to, if my parents saw me on the news doing anything close to this, I would be so far from them claiming me at all, and his mom was willing to make a call about the organic food because his stomach gets upset. Yeah. I'm all about prison reform for a thousand reasons, most importantly because there are people locked up now for things that should not be anymore, but I'm also upset that prisons right now toy with people like this and allow for certain dietary recommendations, cable. I agree. Prisoners are treated better at times than the poor people in our streets. If you can get a sleep at night in the cold, dead of winter and you can't feed your family, we have to rethin this. He is a criminal. Why is he getting anything? He should have dog food. Yeah. It's hard to take him seriously when his mommy has to call the police to tell them what lunch to bring him. I mean, and we do have to take him seriously. That's the irony of the whole thing.

