Chelsea Peretti on making her directorial debut with new film 'First Time Female Dire

Peretti puts a spotlight on the struggles faced by female comedians and why being funny growing up was her “survival skill."

March 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live