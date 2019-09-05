Transcript for Colorado students protest political agenda at school shooting vigil

So stem school students in Colorado who bravely fought back against the shooters are being honored in the wake of the tragedy including Kendrick Castillo who made the ultimate sacrifice to save his fellow classmates. Here's what his dad said. My life stopped yesterday when I found out he was deceased. We wake up and go to work and come home and do things for him. Now that's not there. He's taken from us. He did what he had to do. That was my son's nature. He told his son not to be a hero in an active shooter situation. His son answered he was raised to help other people and wouldn't think twice about taking action. That's how he was raised by his mom and dad. Unfortunately, isn't this the wake up call that we all have to have these are the conversations we have to have? How many do we have to have? As many as it takes. He's a hero. He was an only child. The school was his family. He lunged to stop the shooter and give the students time to hide. He obviously saved many lives. My issue is that the kids are the adults in this conversation. It's the kids time and time again that are saying we need a change. We don't want to live in fear anymore. Why are they the ones handling this? D.C. Is not handling it. It is the shame of this country that the children have to protect other children. It is the shame of this country. We have so many feckless leaders who do nothing. In New Zealand it took one mass shooting for them to ban all assault weapons. In Australia it took days to ban semi-automatic and automatic weapons. They took a stand. We mocked kids who took a stand. We mocked families who lost children in sandy hook. How do we get that conversation going? Clearly the divide line is not working. You know, 18 years old to have your life stolen from you, as the mother of a 16-year-old, I was so horrified. I cried. As joy said, you know, our kids are having to protect each other. Yes. It's mortifying that that's the state of our country. When we had Dr. Jill Biden here yesterday, as a teacher, she said one of the things she does first day of class is that she has to teach her kids about active shooter situations. That wasn't my first day of class. My first day of class was about learning about my other classmates. The change starts with our vote. She said that Joe Biden would take care of this. Right, but we know -- We got to folks people out that aren't going to try. People have tried to take care of it. On both sides people tried to take care of it. Since the conversations are so polarized how do we get to the conversation. Politicians have been shot at. Children are getting shot at. There's a conversation that isn't happening. I'm trying to figure out why. I will say -- You have to follow the money and see where all the money is going. Usually that's what's behind everything. There was a vigil yesterday with these students at highlands ranch high school. There were two politicians senator Michael Bennett and congressman Jason crow who were speaking out about the need for gun control. Several children walked out chanting mental health. They want more emphasis on the history of mental health issues. There were people in the past that have been flagged by the FBI numerous times and then let loose. It's a holistic conversation not just about gun laws which is a valid one, but also about why we aren't paying attention to people who are struggling who have serious problems who aren't in control of themselves. I have a question. Every country has mentally ill people. Yet they're not having these mass shootings. People have to think about that. These kids also said we don't want to be used as political props. That's so well taken. I think the politicians went too soon. I don't disagree. I think they -- I don't think they should have been there yesterday. The kids should have had the time to be with each other. That's the response you get. But I like what you -- the direction you're going in. It's multi-factorial. I agree with you. It's not just one thing. It's takes a person to pull the trigger and who is that person behind the gun. There are a lot of factors. Gun control is a factor. Mental issues are a factor. 20% of youth ages 13 to 18 live with mental health issues including depression and anxiety. In 2018 youth age 15 to 21 are especially concerned about guns and school shootings and they're more likely to report mental health issues. At this point they're not only dealing with teen angst, but they're concerned about being shot at in school. In Florida Ron Desantis is trying to pass a law that the teachers should have guns now. Kendrick Castillo who was the student that done, he idolized his grandfather who served in the Marines. He kept the flag draped over his grandfather's coffin. His dad said we're hispanic by nature, but American to the core. Kids like this make you feel hopeful about the future. He loved America and sacrificed himself. It was just a week ago Riley Howell at unc just 21 years old he knocked down the gunman. You always want to think you'll help. Brendon Bailey 18 years old he helped pin the gunman down. Another kid helped disarm one of the suspects here. All those kids in Florida -- Kids. You know, look, this is where we are right now. This is where we are. In the words of -- it's not exactly the words. We either have to poop or get off the pot. This is no longer acceptable. We've seen it take the lives of little tiny kids. We've seen it take the lives of 18-year-olds. At some point we have to figure this out or we'll have a whole bunch of kids who are moving this way because they don't want to be shot. That should never be what you think about at school.

