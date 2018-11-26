Transcript for Controversy over LGBT kiss at Thanksgiving Parade

Thanksgiving is that everyone worried about political arguments breaking out over Thanksgiving but the Macy's Thanksgiving day parade gave another reason for people to fight this year. Some parents said they should have been warned about this moment. See what you think. Watch. ??? ??? ??? ??? So that same sex kiss was from the musical "The prom" and some parents weren't happy. One conservative parent tweeted, quote, millions of children had their innocence broken by it. Is that such a big deal really to have two women kissing? It's the for America group but my favorite thing about this is you don't have any problem with anything that president trump has done in any way. That's not a problem but seeing the lgbt community reflected in a parade is the big problem. I used to be on the board of glad and does a lot of lgbt advocacy work. It's important to have yourself reflected. The group came out saying people have been sending responses and it's been amazing. Wow, we've been able to make people who feel marginalized feel okay. Think of the young lgbt person in the middle of the country who maybe doesn't see themselves reflected all the time. I think it's really important and I applaud "The prom" and Macy's for celebrating it. What do you think, sunny? I was surprised that the Macy's parade has been going on for 90 years and this is actually the first time that we've seen a same sex kiss which sounds crazy to me but I will say as a parent, I'm sure there were a lot of parents who had to explain the kissing to their kids and they may not have been prepared for that conversation. So for me I'm thinking I don't know that I want to see a man and a woman making out and I've got a 4-year-old and I've got to explain that so I'm not sure how I come down on that. If you don't see it in a parade, you're going to see it in an airport -- And that's the thing. Why is everybody making out everywhere. Because that's life in the big city and the country and the rule areas. Everybody is having sex everywhere. In the high school bathroom -- Right this second as we speak, millions of people are doing it. They're making out. They're making out. It's like everywhere. You know I'm raising teens so -- I love that that's where your mind goes. My god, I need a -- okay, we

