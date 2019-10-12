Transcript for Controversy over Lizzo’s thong dress at game?

Welcome back. Apparently all eyes were on lizzo when she went to a Lakers game on Sunday because she wore a thong dress that set off a raging internet debate whether it was inappropriate, true to form. Lizzo responded that the haters can kiss the big red dot. Okay? Now, I know, because I used to go to laker games all the time, when you're out, especially in L.A., if you're at a home game, folks are wearing their thing. You know, they're wearing less clothing than the players are. So I think lizzo does what she always does. She dresses, she is who she is, you know. Some people are uncomfortable with it. Some people say no. But you know, laker girls are dancing, legs are up, things are happening. People are doing their whole thing and bouncing and, you know, it's all about basketball really, remember? Okay? It's really all about basketball with the Lakers. You know, at first I saw it and I said that's really inappropriate, but now that you've convinced me, I think I'm going to wear that to this wedding I'm going to Friday night. To the wedding on Friday Steve would enjoy. That's not true to you, joy. You got to be true to yourself. This is her Sha tifk and we know this about lizzo. She's a pra vac tour, she's about body image. I don't care the argument kids are watching the game. But for me I feel like she's this big accomplished musician. She's a star. So? She's a grammy nominee. I just don't think she needs it. I don't know. I don't think she needs to twerk with her butt out. But she says she needs. That's what she needs. This is her opinion. That's what I'm saying. I love her as a musician. Lizzo don't care. I know this happens to me in Vegas sometimes where people are out, everybody is having a good time and you just start dancing and I'm nothing like lizzo in the sense that she's an incredible performer and if I started dancing you would all run away screaming but she is amazing and I think she was probably having fun at a Lakers game and of all the things going on in the country, this is -- it was number one on Twitter yesterday and I was like, this is really -- let her live. Distraction. Let her live her life. But she walked out with the dress. I saw the dance review. It's intentional. Remember prince used to wear the chaps with the butt out? You shouldn't be surprised with the reaction. I think y'all are missing the she don't care. She doesn't care. That's the beauty. She doesn't care what anybody thinks, and when people don't care what anybody thinks, they live the life they want to until they don't want to do it anymore and then they live a new life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.