Transcript for Court overturns Bill Cosby conviction

Yesterday Bill Cosby walked out of prison, and his sexual assault conviction was overturned because of a legal technicality, and last night some of his accusers spoke out about it. Take a look. I felt like I was hit by a train, you know. He deserved to be where he did because what he did was unjust. He's out on a technicality, but that doesn't change the fact he is a predator, and all of us girls are still suffering, some more than others, but it's a travesty to justice to me. Just one little legalese can overturn this when so many people came forward. So many women have told their truths, and this serial rapist gets to go home today is just stunning to me. So sunny, can you break down exactly what led to this decision by the court? Because I know a lot of people don't understand what's happened. Yeah. I mean, to put it really clearly, it was prosecutorial misconduct. Bruce castor was the prosecutor in Pennsylvania. I think many people know him because he was on the former president's legal team, president trump's legal team, and he promised Bill Cosby that if he testified via deposition in civil litigation brought against him by Andrea constand, one of the accusers, that he would never be criminally charged. That was a promise, and a year later or -- not a year later, but years later, another prosecutor did charge Cosby criminally going back on that promise, and so that is -- the court found, the supreme court found of Pennsylvania a violation of Bill Cosby's rights. I think many people watching, at least legal observers knew this would likely happen. I knew this would likely happen because I watched and listened to the appeal that was going on in the Pennsylvania court, and the judges were very clear. The seven judges when questioning the government, they were very clear about two things. Why did the government allow five accusers to testify against Bill Cosby, and the second thing was, why did they go back on that agreement? It was just pure and simple, prosecutorial misconduct. The other thing that people need to remember is that Bill Cosby has always maintained his innocence. So much so that he was denied parole in large part because of the fact that he refused to take part in a sex offender class because he maintained that he was not a sex offender. So while many people say this was just purely legal, and this doesn't negate the facts of the case, the court did overturn his conviction on sexual assault. So while he served I think about three years in prison, he is a free man now without a sexual assault conviction on his record. And does this mean now that they cannot try him again for this case? Yes. Wow. So joy, what -- what -- what is the message you think has been sent here? You know, should they have done a better job? You know, I'm listening to sunny, and I'm listening to other lawyers today, and I don't even know what they're talking about. These technicalities are just like -- this legal system is so crazy, and all it does is send the message to women, don't talk. Keep your mouth shut. It doesn't pay to open your mouth. Don't accuse these powerful men. I mean, this weisselberg is being indicted and god knows if they'll do anything to him and to trump. It's so disheartening to watch powerful men walk away from -- from justice. It's -- it's -- it's disheartening. That's all. Sara, when you -- when you heard this, were you surprised to hear that the charges were dropped on a technicality? Absolutely. I was confused, and max -- my husband who is a lawyer had to break it down for me, and I understood it better, but it still leaves your heart empty from the justice, but I want to be clear here that not -- in the legal world because I know sunny just spelled that out, Cosby remains guilty. We can't unhear or unsee what we now know that played out. This is a legal technicality. I also want to be sure to tell the women out there, all women that speak up and speak out that your work was done and none of that changes. We heard you. We believe you. We see you, and this again was legal on paper. It does not bring any change to how -- what you have done for the movement and allowing more women to stand on your shoulders going forward when they have been wronged. I also -- I'm frustrated because Cosby also took to Twitter and tried to proclaim his innocence, and I think what I saw there was a little salt in the wound for the women that have spoken up, but also I saw the desperate need for that public feedback, and so what we have to remember is he's going to be serving a life sentence in the court of public opinion, and that his ego will never be, you know, America's dad anymore. He is now an accused sexual predator, and so there will be time served in himself. Sadly we won't see that in the legal system. Well, don't forget though. We have had him behind bars for three years. So something did come from this. He spent the time -- and they didn't let him out, and Meghan, when you heard this, what were your thoughts? I just keep thinking about all the conversations we have had about criminal justice reform over the past few years. How there are people doing life sentences in jail for low level drug crimes. I mean, marijuana is legal in so many states right now, and there are people that are literally doing life sentences for having a little bit of weed and have no hope of any redemption whatsoever of getting out of jail, and it just seems wrong, and there are serious problems in our legal system that need reforming and, you know, if someone is found with, like, a little bit of weed is going to have a harsher offense of someone who is accused of drugging and raping 70 women, just -- I'm not a lawyer. Sunny is the lawyer on this show, but it seems really wrong. Yeah. It's crazy. It's crazy, but it did not surprise me because I remember when everyone went to court, and I remember thinking, I thought you're not supposed to do this. I thought you weren't supposed to pile on this way, and this is what happens when you take that misstep. That's why we want when you get offenders, we want -- it should be meticulous so everything that you've gotten, you know, is as tight as it can be because this is what happens. But I will say this to all the women out there. Don't stop fighting because you see people do go to jail. Harvey Weinstein is not in his car. He's in a cell. There's a whole bunch of folks, you know, the Gaetz kid -- there are a lot of folks who are now trembling in their boots because all these women came forward and said, this is what happened to me and people heard it.

