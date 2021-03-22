Transcript for Cynthia Erivo and Courtney B. Vance discuss their roles in ‘Genius: Aretha’

never I ain't never, no, no loved a man the way that I, I love you That was Cynthia erivo channeling the queen of soul in the new series, "Genius: Aretha," she stars alongside Courtney B. Vance as her proud papa who thought everyone had to wait in line to see her. Even a civil rights icon. Take a look. I would like to join your tour, Dr. King. We'd love to have you. I'll clear my schedule too. I don't want to pull you away from Detroit. I think what Dr. King is saying is he only needs singers to help. Detroit needs his favorite daughter now more than ever. But with Dr. King, I could reach so many more people. Your daughter would draw a We actually would love to make this happen. We have to review the schedule. You don't want to spread yourself too thin, baby. Normally I would agree, but your daughter is a star of international prominence, and that comes with a certain responsibility. Come on, daddy. There's enough of me to go around. Please welcome Cynthia erivo and Courtney B. Vance. Hey, joy. You got the first question. It's Courtney. Hey, y'all. Yes, I do. Aretha would love this. So Cynthia, Aretha was one of the biggest superstars of all-time, and I hear you got this part by accident. How do you land a role of the iconic queen of soul by accident? I was walking the red carpet, and someone asked me what my favorite song was, and it happens to be her song, and he gave me the look and he was, like, can you sing us a little bit? I sang some of the song because I love it, and that video went to Clyde Davis, and then I got a call from my agent saying they had seen that video and that they thought this would be a really good fit, and we had the conversation and that was that. It's history. Got to love it. Now Courtney, you play Aretha's father C.L. Franklin whose prominent past -- I thought you were going to ask me about -- my singing audition in the video that I did. You're not going to ask me that? I thought you were going to ask me that. I do want to ask you. Wait. Wait. Did you send it -- did you have to send in a singing video? No. I'm so glad. I'm so glad you didn't. Now when you took this role on, had you known much about Aretha's dad as a man? Not just as this person people talked about? Because you're from Detroit, so I'm just curious. Whoopi, I knew nothing about him. I grew up in Detroit, grew up on west ground boulevard which is a mile and a half from new bethel Baptist church, but I didn't know anything about him. I was interested by his journey as a sharecropper and father, and it was an ultimatum. C.L. Was roaming the area, you know, preaching, and they needed him to come and work the fields, and so he said, I'm going to be a preacher. Step-father said, well, then get out. There was no middle ground. No net for him. When the father gave him that ultimatum, he was out. So I mean, it was so fascinating to me to see that that generation, that great migration generation, they all had no safety net, and they all had to do what they had to do. So was there some residual, emotional trauma from folks coming from nothing and trying to make it in these super segregated cities? Absolutely, but the proof that was in the pudding of him as a man was his daughter. Cynthia, you met Aretha a few times before she passed, and there was a great moment where the camera caught her singing along to you from the audience during your performance at the Kennedy center a few years back that I just love, and Aretha's voice, you know, it was one of a kind. How challenging was it to master her unique style of singing? It was pretty challenging, but for me, it was more of a thrill. I'm a geek when it comes to music. I love voice, and I love what I can learn to do with it, and I was curious about what the limits were or no limit my voice has, so I sat with a really wonderful vocal coach who worked through each song, and we had her episode. We could have anything from five to six songs to learn. And we would take an hour or two, and break each song down into bite-sized pieces so we could learn all the intricacies and the choices she would make, and the breaths and the pauses so that I could really sort of get into it when I was onset because I was singing live every day. I loved it. It was hard, but in the right way. My producer said that you may give us a little Aretha singing right now? Is that true? Okay. So it's one of my favorites "Never grow old." It's in the "Amazing grace" album, and what I learned is there was no time signature. She has no -- there's no lead. She is the lead. So she's doing the song and doing it however she wants to, and then the piano is following, and she since -- I have heard awhile a far away strength she does this. I have heard of a land on a far, far away strait Oh, gosh. Hallelujah. That was her. That was her. You know, it's that church. It's that church singing. Yep. It's that thing when people are, you know, just opening up to god. It's extraordinary, and it's why her voice was so specific, but now Courtney, thankfully you were not singing. I have to ask Courtney this crazy question, but as she was an activist, you know, during the civil rights movement and she worked closely with Dr. King, and that was a defining moment it seemed in her life, and we hear that you had one as well around the same time during the Detroit race riots. Is that so? C.L. Had a March. That's what you are asking, whoopi? Yes. That's what you are asking, whoopi? Yes, it is. He had a major, major -- it was 100,000 people there, and, friends, and he was always at the house, and C.L. Organized and orchestrated that for him, for myself, and actually M.L.K. Did his -- the practice run of I have a dream. You know, very few people knew about that, but he was -- he was integrally involved in the city. He was the man in the city in terms of civil rights, in terms of activists, in terms of getting people involved, black folks involved in their community. So that was passed right on to Aretha. She felt the need to be involved and a lot of times she couldn't come back in because of her schedule, but yes. Absolutely. Well, I can tell you, she talked about this very fact -- it was talked about at the funeral, you know, because she had been really involved in trying to clean up the water, you know, and get folks what they needed to get. She was extraordinary, and I just -- I'm so pleased y'all did this. So I want to say thanks to you, Cynthia, and thanks to you, Courtney B. Vance because "Genius: Aretha," it continues tonight at 9:00 P.M. On national geographic, and with what is wonderful is what you don't know about Aretha is a lot of what you learn in this piece, and there are stacks of -- it's a double-stacked episode which will be available the next day on hulu, and Cynthia is also performing for ABC's "Soul of a nation" tomorrow night at 10:00 P.M. So make sure you check that out as well.

