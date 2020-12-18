Darlene Love performs ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)' on ‘The View’

More
2020 didn’t stop Darlene Love from performing her Christmas classic for the sixth year in a row!
3:58 | 12/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Darlene Love performs ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)' on ‘The View’
For the last six seasons music legend Dolly lab has helped to celebrate the season. By singing her holiday classic right here. And we're making sure we keep that tradition going in twenty funny you can catch Darlene love for the holidays digital Christmas shall. On demand until December 25 check out our website for more information right now. Right now here on onstage a perform Christmas. Baby please come home with a little help from her friends give it up for Darlene love. Yeah. Yeah. Day. Yeah and. And we room live.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:58","description":"2020 didn’t stop Darlene Love from performing her Christmas classic for the sixth year in a row!","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"74805641","title":"Darlene Love performs ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)' on ‘The View’","url":"/theview/video/darlene-love-performs-christmas-baby-home-view-74805641"}