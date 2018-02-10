Transcript for Donald Trump Jr. worried about sons in #MeToo era

So as the FBI investigates claims of sexual assault against supreme court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, Donnie junior gave his input. It's scary for all things. Who are you scared most for? Your sons or daughters? Right now, I would say my sons. The other problem is that people who are real victims to of these things, when it is so obviously political in cases like this, it really diminishes the real claims. What? Everybody says that Christine blasey was so believable. Instead of him. His own father says it, which was amazing. Let's think about it this way. Is he concerned about this happening to his sister? Someone doing something like this to his sister? Or his brother. He is worried about. He is worried about his children. His kids are little, I think 9 and 5. Yeah. So you only worry about this for your child if you think your child has these tendencies. If you think your child is not someone who is assaulting people, it shouldn't be a concern for you. Not necessarily though, right? Isn't that the point in a not tactful way he was trying to make, and I think a lot of people are concerned about today is you could be accused when you have been raised the right way, when you did nothing in that situation. We have countless of examples where that has happened. Like who? Well, like the duke lacrosse players for example. That's one. I grew up and I knew stories of that happening where I had a crazy friend in high school and she would rally the girls around a guy she was dating and W hated him, and she was the one that needed serious help. It opens up the conversation to say, evidence matters. Well, yes. We should hear women and not believe them. There is not always forensic evidence in these cases. I have tried a lot of cases with no forensic evidence and it's just a woman's story and a man's story and you have to determine who is credible. I will say this. He is working from the wrong premise. He is working from the premise that Dr. Ford is falsely accusing Brett Kavanaugh, and when you look at the stats and I think it's important for people to educate themselves as, you know, again, rape is the least reported crime in the country, and on top of that, less than 2% -- it's about 2% of those allegations are false. So when you look at it statistically, it's very rare for a false accusation to have been made. Except for the black boy because generally black men, although 13% of the population in prison that are innocent are about 43% of black men. It wasn't rape. It was attempt rape. That's what she is accusing him of. We don't have hard evidence on either side. You're not going to have it. You're not going to have hard evidence. This is a conversation we have been having for months, and talking about the fact that being open to the fact that you need to do the investigative work, women have to come forward, and designate three people you can go to. If anything ever happens, have three people you can tell. You have to have something where you can bring somebody along with you and say, I told her and she is -- this is my corroborating witness. This did not come out of the blue. We are finding that everybody said, well, you know, this happened so long ago. We didn't do a rape kit. We didn't do this, but to me when he is saying he is worried, you know, I worry about a lot of things. I worry about crazy people saying crazy things. You talked about black kids. Tell me what this means. Conservative commentator Ann Coulter bemoaned the snickering at her column. She insisted there has never been a more pacific -- I think she was trying to say passive, but it says pacific, less ray creature than of the west European descent. I never know what Ann Coulter is talking about to be honest with you. I don't understand anything that she says. You know exactly what does this mean? I have no idea. I'm so confused. There has never been a more or less rapy creature than the white male of western European descent. Who does that leave? That white men just don't attack women? I guess so. I guess so. Forget about it. That's just crazy talk. It's crazy talk. To me, don junior is crazy talk, but it gets traction, and the point is are we also -- is that victim blaming? It's fascinating that in the middle of this me too moment that you are in, and you are giving statistics about how many women are sexually assaulted or worse, Donnie junior finds a way to find himself and his gender as the victim. This takes real creativity. It really does. And by the way, Ann Coulter is more of a bad comedian than a commentator. I don't believe anything she says. She says the craziest things. Sheoes say the craziest things, but this is -- She is implying that white men don't -- Don't do this, and if you know anything about history, you know that that does happen. White men have been known -- not all of them. Not all black men rape. Not all white men rape, but yeah, you know? People like that -- if you are going to say something as crazy as that, I don't think that should have a platform. I don't think people should be rallying behind that cause. I will say raising a daughter today I'm actually happy that she will be raised or grow up in a time when she can feel more comfortable to speak. If something happens to her, and we didn't have that. That does give me confidence. I thought that's what I was raising my daughter in because we fought for that. We spent years trying to get women to come forward and talk about what happened to them. We spent years trying to make sure that every woman knew that she was cherished among her own kind, and then suddenly, you know, we have slipped backwards and have to remind women that we have to stand together. If there is an issue, wherever you work. If you work at Mickey D's, a restaurant, anywhere. You should have a designated group of women you can go to so everybody knows what's happening because the fact that you don't tell each other, and don't say to each other, listen, this has been happening to me and I'm really upset about it, is part of the problem. Yeah. We have to find those women that stand with us and say, listen. We're going to go in and say to you, if your name comes up five or six times as somebody who is touchy Feely with women, we're going to come in and say, don't do this again or tell the bosses and you're out. There has to be something that we're not playing with you. Strength in numbers too. Strength in numbers. And most people identify with themselves, you know? So in these situations, men are going to feel like, oh my god. What if a woman falsely accused me. Yes. That stuff happens. It does happen, but it's rare. It's very, very rare. Sunny, if that were your son, and you raised him the right way -- It's more likely to be my son because he is a black boy, and 47% of people in jail are wrongly convicted. We have to take the break now because we have come to that very precipice. We might be able to come back and finish this conversation. We'll be back.

