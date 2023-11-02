Donny Deutsch urges action against wave of antisemitism in US

The host of the “On Brand” podcast reacts to the rising threat of antisemitism domestically amid the escalation of the Israel-Hamas war.

November 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live