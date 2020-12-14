Transcript for Dr. Ashish Jha calls Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine ‘light at the end of the tunnel’

So my first question to you is the pfizer vaccine got its emergency use authorization late Friday night and vaccinations have begun for health care workers. Is this finally light at the end of the tunnel, or is -- should we be concerned if there's something else waiting in the wings to fall? So whoopi, first of all, thank you for having me on, and this is light at the end of the tunnel. This is the beginning of the end of this pandemic. We can't let our guard down. The next six to eight weeks are going to remain really tough, but this is how this pandemic comes to an end. Once these vaccines are out, and the majority of Americans take it, life will get meaningfully better. This vaccine is taken two or three weeks apart. Do you worry since this is given in two shots people might not go back for the second, and is it effective if only one part is given? That's a great Quon. People really need both of the vaccine. I think that's very clear at this point. We think there is some benefit of the first dose. It kicks in after about a week, but the problem is if you want nger term benefit, you've got to go back for that second shot, so we think that we might get 80% benefit potentially for a little bit of time after one dose, but then that will wane and you will become vulnerable it's important people get both shots of the vaccine. I wanted to ask how quickly you're protected. You mentioned about a week, and does the vaccine actually prevent spread of the disease? Yeah. We don't know actually whether the vaccine prevents spread. We think it probably does. We're still looking at the data. We know it protects you from getting infected, about 95% effective if you get both doses. Can you spread it to others? We suspect you're much less likely, Bute don't K for sure. Wow. Dr. Jha give us a reality check on when the average person, not the frontliners, the morbidity group know, can really see a change in their life. How quickly can you vaccinate an entire country also? Yeah, it's a great question. Listen. I think the average person probably late March to April if everything goes well, vaccines will start becoming available for that group. Until then, it's going to be first responders, health care workers,h risk people, but I'm hoping especially if we get new vaccines coming online, that by the time we're into April, certainly by may, most Americans will be able to get the vaccine. That's great. Wow. Well, doctor, it seems to me that there are a lot of logistical hurdles to get past in distributing the vaccine. It has to be stored at a subzero temperature. It only has a shelf life of five days with hospital refrigeration, and it's shipping in the middle of holidays. How confident are you that this administration has a solid plan for distributi and it will be distributed equitably in communities that have been hit particularly hard? Yeah. That the wealthy won't jump to the front of the line? Yeah, I think there are two parts of that. First just on the sheer logistics, it is complicated. I think they've got a good plan in place right now to make sure the vaccines arrive, and they arrive in a way that the vaccines are still in good shape. So I'm pretty confident of that, and the modern vaccine which I expect to get authorized a week from now is a little bit easier. It doesn't have to have the same storage issue. So I think that makes it better. To the second part of your question, equitable distribution, and making sure people don't jump in line, we have to make sure communities of color are absolutely not left behind. I think that's doable, but that doesn't just happen naturally, we have to pay attention to that, and I hope this administration does it, and then if not, this administration certainly we have to make sure the Biden administration does that. To that point, you know, I think it's part of the reason why Javier Becerra got appointed to HHS, and I hope it's something he focuses on, and I think the things that happened today, doctor, like we saw the first critical care nurse getting her shot, and it was an African-American in New York. I think those things go a long way, but accessibility aside, we know that there's a significant amount of black and Latino Americans who have said they're not planning on taking this vaccine even though we are the communities that have been the hardest hit by covid. So what exactly do you think doctors and government can do to address these concerns about safety of vaccines? Yeah. So the concerns about safety, right, are really part of a history of issues of trust in especially the black community in America where the treatment of black Americans has not been always done in a way that is ethical, and sohere's a long history here that people are relying on, and I understand it and I'm very sympathetic to it. I think what we need to do as public health people, and government, is engage leaders in those communities. This is not something that's going to come from Washington, that you say people should get vaccinated and people do it. We have to talk to the people in the community, understand their concerns and then address them, and as I said, engaging leaders in black and Latino communities is going to be pretty central to this. Let's talk about the kids for a minute because we know that kids do spread this disease, and are most often asymptomatic. When will parents be able to vaccinate their children? Yeah. So the current one, the pfizer vaccine has been authorized for people 16 and older. So 16 and 17-year-olds, kind of older children as well. We just don't have a lot of data on younger kids. Kids, you know, under 16, so what's happening now is pfizer and modern and others have made commitments to study this in children. I think we'll have those data in the next couple of months, next few months. N that kids are bit lower risk, we don't have to -- they're not going to be the front of the line, and so I have expected -- my own family, I have three children. I expect they'll all get vaccinated probably later in the spring once we have more data on kids. I have every reason to think these vaccinations will be safe in kids, but I would love the see the data. Okay. Okay. So the uk rollout saw allergic reactions that have a lot of people worried. So my question is which allergies are a problem? Is it food allergies? Is it pollen? I'm allergic to dust and dust mites and also I'm always sneezing, but I don't have food allergies. Is that the -- what's the difference? Tell me. So we don't know, joy, and like I have really bad seasonal allergies, like, in the spring and in the fall, I get pretty miserable for a couple of months each time. I'm not worried about it for me. What I would say to folks is if ve a history of severe allergic reactions, then you want to be a bit more careful. If you are not someone who has had those life-threatening allergreactions, there's no contrary to saying to the fda to move forward. It's people who have had life-threatening reactions, hold off until we find out what's

