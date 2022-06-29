Elisabeth Hasselbeck returns to ‘The View’ as guest co-host

The former co-host of 10 years returns to the Hot Topics table in celebration of the Emmy award-winning daytime talk show's season 25 celebration.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live