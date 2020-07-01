Transcript for Elizabeth Warren discusses John Bolton and Trump impeachment

Let's switch gears to impeachment to the chili at a stalemate right now and you would be spent a lot of time if the impeachment with the senate obviously up against Cain trail. Jungle said he's willing to testify is that all the more reason for Nancy Pelosi was right now saying I'm not gonna hand over the articles of impeachment because there will be a fair trial is that all my reason for her to say. Let's send this over to the senate and then if Republicans don't want to hear from people that's on them. But you know ice hit the other way I see it when John Bolton says he wants to testify. Then now's the time to step up. Mitch McConnell and lay out what the rules are going to be. Okay. I wasn't trying to get Donna I think. And he's not being all want other people who have at a deli first hand knowledge. And the senate trial should include subpoenas for them tendering documents. Battered yes contemporaneous documents these are documents should be available under the Freedom of Information Act. And in the middle of a congressional investigation we think we talk on the show about executive privilege and how when your subpoenaed. You should follow through on that you should be able you should be forced to testify. And now sort of in this place of that's happening there is feeling around mainly I want I'll decide lay there. And have abused exactly privileged fur and a long Tonya I see this as just executive privilege ice this is undermining. The whole notion of Walt act and the constitution. And what applied. And it started for me big time you can always look at smaller pieces. But when President Obama. Nominated Merrick Garland TS Supreme Court justice he heading here as a sitting president. Yeah and land Richmond call just said sorry he's not getting hearing. But we're not even going to meet with him. The constitution. Says the president will nominee that's right and the senate will then offer its advice and consent. And you really want in a confirmation. We never rode it. With the assumption that all I gotta say within thirty days and then someone's got to come that was unconstitutional he has something up unrealized and we would work together. Mitt to senate let's say this happens again let's say somebody on the Supreme Court has the tires or god forbid dies or anything. Can we say the same thing. I don't think that's been approached well should be using here well listen we need to reestablish. A waste heat and it was unconstitutional. And now we're just gonna follow the law and get another conservative on Obama comment cut quite well. I don't think that's where we are and what. I understand there's a difference if this happens in the last hour and a half of someone's presidency. And that there are practical considerations. But President Obama. Was in V hit a full year as the president of the United States. And the notion that some hail. A majority leader who was just willing to roll the dice that maybe you get somebody from his party in now on the Supreme Court. That he was willing. Just to finally every principle upheld that Constance Jones and his rigidly contest while he also has decided that. Basically trump is not guilty whenever. And so he has made up his mind and that's that's the way he's voting and I II it. Correct me if I'm wrong have you made that same decision should ask is that when they make you a lesson Marshall also so I see him right Kenya on. We have seen evidence I've watched the hearings in the house. We've read the documentary evidence. And it has shown grounds for impeachment I mean it's there. I am willing to listen to the truck administration put on to say it's down it offers to quit it says bring in those documents. If you think you've got something that helps you there's going to bring it Laurie and I will listen and I am ready to make a judgment on that exculpatory evidence. But so long as all we're hearing. Is hope now this is why that that president Trott called president of Ukraine. And ordered to squeeze the president of Ukraine. To help president trump. Politically. And personally. All of the evidence is consistent with that. Then I don't see how it's possible not to and enrichment. But it seems to me bring former defense and got one and it seems to me that it Bolton was in the room and he has exculpatory evidence. Wouldn't president trump won him. To testify I've been my experience it. You always want that person that was in the room say I have a witness. Have him come on right you know what you're doing there's an old Sherlock Holmes starts with the dog that didn't Barak right. The whole ship and Izaguirre bring in your dogs out there to bark. There's a reason or so I think it's fair every time the president says I don't want you to see this document. I don't want to hear from these witnesses who have firsthand knowledge I don't want to Hispanic how gorgeous see any hodac's return that are not enough but I don't and it's apparent drugging inferring that this would be very harmful it must pray and even a school grades his college Griese doesn't want to yeah. What is there. I have to ask you senator John the trial could go on for many weeks we have we we are hearing if there is to be a trial with witnesses. We're 27 days from the Iowa we August. Joseph Biden will be able to campaign with the people he but a judge would be able to do that you would not be able. To do that are you worried about that some things are more important than politics I took an oath to uphold the front. Okay. I'm very clear floating this idea of changing. How old these rules are. Put in an eye and I wonder. How much know why this. Are the Democrats willing to make. If a change it is made to these constitutional issues out well. But this is the time not only. That we need to stand up we need to stand up and be loud and let me just say on that we need to stand up to be allowed the American does not want to go to war against Enron. Okay.

