Energy Sec. Jennifer Granholm with most important actions to fight climate change

Ahead of Earth Day, Energy Secretary Granholm joins “The View” to weigh in on topics from rising temperatures and gas prices to how Americans can take action at home.

April 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live