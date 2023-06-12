Eva Longoria makes her film directorial debut with new biopic, 'Flamin' Hot'

Longoria discusses Latino representation in Hollywood and calls her new movie "a beautiful story about the man behind the No. 1 snack in the world."

June 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live