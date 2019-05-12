Transcript for Fashion designer Brandon Maxwell talks small-town clothing store to celebrity stylist

Has stressed Megan Markel Lady Gaga Oprah and former First Lady Michelle Obama. In -- fifteen he launched his luxury women's ready to Wear line and now he's starring on the latest season of Project Runway take a look. Is there pocket what is. I'm here diseases like slaps elect hangover from the my I'm not running being that great being older and so beautiful green and its leaders cuts it was a beautifully she just looks super cool body relaxed Jeffrey Chester well. Okay there. Police. Okay. We just aren't yet Joseph good black and repeatedly I don't. It got far from here. I yep court Atlantic she as she said for the last ten years you become clan hotshot designed. I mean how difficult from you know starting out of the business intent is to come in that a design of her effort. Have First Lady and for the princess I mean anything different cents set just. Yes I think the same way many people do you know I grip and a super small town and I grabbed my Graham and his clothing store and innocent thirteen years old I went to school for making pictures and I'm fountains and I learned through that process to you hair and makeup and make my own clothes and so everything is sort of one foot in front of the other and I think like many young people in this country had just. Accepted any job that came my way you know to pay my bills and eventually and let me designing school I did not put it is. I know I went through it which is why being on the show is such a you know I thought the had a very unique. I'm perspective and that my businesses you you know only four years old I was sober celebrity stylist for many many years. Tom but you know I'm very much in that the throes of the process like they are so. Have no real like. Big Bang story of how I got here I dislike literally went from like what I would do any job like any are still help yeah I don't share my. Not believe that you don't have any formal treaty because I. Love you are ready to Wear line. I mean it's just the draping everything about it the fabric used this is absolutely. An incredible I'm actually wearing your line right now look great shakes UK. What looks good on women and what's your inspiration generally. Thanks I mean I think you know I didn't have any foremost or eliminated have sisters. Well let me say clothes at all but I definitely did make them stand there every single day and I would stripped this she sobbed my parents that. And make dresses on Amanda. I'm so I taught myself and a young age. Com big you know I think they're the collection itself is really like it is sort of a study in giving back to the women who have helped me I mean I grew up. Very different and a very small town and I think because the women how to around me really rallied around me. And made me believe I can become any thing. I've tried to in my later years of my life in my career. Use what I know how to do with my own two hands to help make them feel as good as they made me feel so. Kind of good enough. I'm glad to hear it and you Laporte you to fall guy well all that's paid off its huge year for you this past annual award when the fashion industry's. Greatest honors the 2019 CF DA women's Wear designer of the Madeira whacked out clean image of an emotional speech that you gave Kenya. He women's Wear designer of the year it is. Brandon Maxwell. I am so proud. To be part of an industry. Like this. Will we wake up every day charged with the idea that making a woman feel good that making someone happy is valid. For years. I mean it was hugely important so I just invited my parents the night before that O'Donnell as I was like I'm definitely gonna win. Really disappointed and then Tom. If the very last awarded the evening's that's kind of like you're there for three hours I just how wild West Coast of free bar the whole time. Which is a very bad and so I more than a handful of people told me that they thought that I. Had passed out that took so long to get to the state that it was way com moment for me it's a moment in his widow lifetime. Or owners. Well you've been cited for Lady Gaga for many years now from her tour outfits with Tony Bennett. So that beautiful beautiful black account from the Oscars. And so that night gala. When she just sort of like just robes many many times over the and then ended up in the underwear underwear yeah. You to have this very un special relationship. That. Well. Like us that it was a stylus for many years and I started working with her when I was an assistant to prom heard then stylist and many many years ago over ten years ago and you know we've come on you know I've been with her which has been on the view in every show and we've we've. How to very special bonds you know for many many years and it's deeply personal. Very special relationship for me and I and I wouldn't really be where I'm out without you know. Her love and support of my career by most importantly it means. That person it's nice to have a friend whose. Always there will make galloping was awesome that was I couldn't get over almost passed out and it was fun it was silly yeah you know. What it feels like to be under pressure you know those stretches of flat love that you are on the re launch a Project Runway could give such an interesting perspective. Enjoy the show last season as a judge alongside Christina Garcia and Elaine we'll drop. What is expected is that what you expected. Yeah I mean I have never been on TV before so everybody that I'm on the show with. Has been on TV so when I said on the first day they were like action and I was like what happens that tracks. No idea but I'm it's been great for me like is that because my business is so young and I you really feel that I when I'm looking at those contestants it's like holding a mirror up to myself and I'm not giving it on TV but I do know you know in the aids that we live in and with. Little bit of spotlight that has been on the brand what it is like to create under pressure with people watching and I have a lot of empathy for about so. I agree experience in this season is. A lot of drama and you know all the things you wanna see on TV and I you know had the talents great. I'm excited gradually. That's not everything we'll Howard thanks to branded Maxwell you can catch it at eighteen predicament Broadway Thursday night's. On rob to.

