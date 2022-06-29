Geena Davis reflects on iconic roles and new memoir

The actress tells "The View" why she's taking readers behind-the-scenes in her memoir "Dying of Politeness" and shares the advice she received from co-stars Dustin Hoffman and Susan Sarandon.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live