Transcript for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses Michigan's COVID response, reacts to armed protestors

I want to ask you Michigan has the fourth highest number of coronavirus deaths in the country, and not only are you trying to keep everyone safe, but you're also dealing with armed protesters against your stay-at-home orders. These protesters, are they hindering the state's ability to contain the virus in any way? I'll start with this. You know, Michigan is a state of almost 10 million people, and the vast majority of people in my state are doing the right thing, and they are taking this seriously. I am going to stay tethered to the science, the EP deemology, and not the political rhetoric or tweets for that matter because what we're doing is working. We have seen our trajectory drop. We have seen our ability to test ramp up and the number of positives continue to decline. What we're doing is working. So these protests, they do undermine the effort and it's very clearly a political statement that is playing out where people are coming together from across the state. They are congregating. They are not wearing masks. They are not staying six feet apart, and then they go back home into communities and the risk perpetuating the the spread of covid-19 is real. We've seen it happen, and that's why, you know, while I respect people's right to dissent, they need to do it in a way that is responsible and does not put others at risk. Governor, you know, I was really struck by the fact that you have described the protests as some of the worst racism and awful parts of our history, and you even said there were swastikas, confederate flags and nooses present. On a recent call, you asked vice president pence if he could discourage the protesters. Do you think you will get his support and given trump's tweets to liberate Michigan, make a deal with protesters, do you feel the administration is helping fuel the fire here? Well, I do think that the fact of the matter is these protests, you know, in a perverse way make it likelier that we're going to have to stay in a stay-at-home posture. The whole point of them supposedly is they don't want to be doing that, and that's why I'm asking that everyone with a platform call on people to do the right thing. You know, these have been -- these have been really political rallies where people come with confederate flags and Nazi symbolism and calling for violence. This is not appropriate in a global pandemic, but it's certainly not an exercise of democratic principles where we have free speech. This is calls to violence. This is racist and misogynistic and I ask that everyone who has a platform uses it to call on people to observe the best practices by the CDC, and to stop encouraging this behavior because it only makes it that much more precarious for us to try to reengage our economy which is what everyone says they want us to be able to do. Governor Whitmer, this is Sara. You have become the target of vicious, violent private Facebook groups that say you should be beaten and lynched. Some Hello, I'm David novarro. New York governor Cuomo holing his daily coronavirus briefing. It's a pleasure to be in the north country today, Jefferson county. I want to thank Dr. Stone for having us and the hospitality. I wear a mask. Apparently it doesn't say anything. You don't see any words on it. But when someone wears a mask it says to other people I respect you, I respect your family, I respect the work of our front-line hero, the nurses, the doctors, et cetera, and I wear this mask to protect you and your family, because I respect you. It's a sign of respect, and all new yorkers I believe should do it. Let's talk about today, the situation we're looking at today. Number of hospitalizations are down again, so that is good news. The rolling total of the number of hospitalizations has been down, and that's good news. The number of intubations is down, and that's good news. And new cases per day, which is something we watch very carefully, a little bit up, but overall down. I refer to that as the mountain. You see the outline of the mountain. The adirondacks, we know about mountains. You see how fast we went up and how much slower the decline was. And that's important. That's what the national experts are talking about when they say you could have an outbreak that you couldn't recover from. The increase, the incline is very fast. The virus travels very quickly. And then getting control of the outbreak is much slower and much harder. And that was the experience we had here in New York. You see how fast it went up and how many days of super effort by new yorkers it took to get that spread under control and to reduce the rate of new cases. The number of lives lost, still painfully and tragically high. These are not numbers, these are families. These are lost individuals. They're fathers and mothers and brothers and sisters, and 166 families are in pain today, and they are in our thoughts and prayers. When you look at where we are today, we're just about where we were when we started this terrible situation. So we have hopefully come through the worst. We paid a heck of a price for it, but we've come through the worst. One of the things we've been very diligent in doing is taking care of our essential workers. We owe them. You know, there's still a right thing in life and a wrong thing. There's still obligation and gratitude, and the essential workers we owe. We closed down everything. We communicated how important it was to do that, how dead until virus was, and then we told the essential workers, but

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.