Why Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says her new book is 'not your average' political memoir

The Michigan governor discusses her new book, “True Gretch,” and why she wants to eventually meet the individuals who devised a plan for her murder.

July 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live