Transcript for Gretta Monahan: ‘I have breast cancer’

I have breast cancer, this is the first time I've said that out loud so thank you for giving me that. It takes a long time to get that Yeah, the best place is to say it on TV. Have it forever. So what it was is I went in for my routine exam. My annual screening. Because I have dense breasts I have a mammogram and ultrasound. It was not detected on program gram. The mammogram looked good. I laid on the table for my ultrasound and after we got through talking about kids and catching up she was quiet and said, I see something I do not like. I see a mass and I need to show you. It is small, but this is something I'll need to biopsy. I went in the next day for a needle biopsy and on the third day she called me at home, I was with my husband and sorry to tell you this, you have breast cancer. Oh, god, terrible. So it was terrifying and it was shocking, I think it was polarizing. You know, we just kind of both sat there and there was a long pause and I said to her, are you sure? She said, I'm sure. I'm sorry. Gretta, I always think of you as our sixth host because you're such a wonderful presence on this show and you always have such a beautiful attitude and we all really love you and I don't love everybody everywhere I think as we know but I think awareness in this bravery speaking about this, I want to ask you, Dr. Ashton, on average every two minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in this country. That's daunting and it seems like every month there's new guidelines for mammograms. When should women be getting mammograms and when should we be doing self-breast exams at home? That's the million dollar question. There's so much confusion and controversy even within the medical field about what is the best screening test and I think what we can agree on is that there is no one size fits all screening test for every woman. You mentioned the value of ultrasound for diagnosing a mass or suspicious lesion in women with dense breasts. We have to remember men get breast cancer as well and they don't get screened because it's so much more uncommon in men. But I think we need to understand that when you hear those recommendations, they are for the average risk woman and, unfortunately, most women like Gretta are average risk until the day they hear those words, so whether it's mri, ultrasound, mammogram, self-breast exam, clinician breast exam, we need to individualize this for each woman, although we do base things on statistics and overall group, yes, but you were telling me you actually could feel that bump after they found it on ultrasound. Absolutely. You could feel it -- oh, interesting. So what I wanted to say here today because I haven't been able to say it and it's really why I am, yes, we need to get each other to help each other to get to those am appointments. Absolutely. At a minimum. Without question and I know some people are afraid. I've had people dm me, I don't want to go but honestly, take a friend, have wine at lunch, a little bit of wine. Mammogram parties. Mammogram parties. These self-breast examinations, very, very important for me to get this out. I could have been the boss of my own body and actually felt one of my lesions before my annual exam with my doctor so I am begging and pleading we all give each other a little bit of hug and a little bit of love once a month, five minutes. Five minutes a month and I know Dr. Ashton, you had tips on that being the -- I think first of all there's no shame in that game. You don't blame yourself because you didn't feel it but the national guidelines are not to recommend for every woman to do their own exams because it has a lot of what we call false positives but my motto is if it is attached to your body, you should know what it feels like. And then it's up to us in the medical profession to say that's something to worry about. That's not something to worry feel it. If it's part of you, get to know

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.