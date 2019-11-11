Transcript for Honoring those who serve on Veterans Day

It's veterans day, and we are honored to welcome an audience full of service folks. Yes. Servicemen and servicewomen. Thank you, thank you, thank you. And Meghan, you just made us aware of something that's happening. Yes, this is amazing for a lot of different reasons. So my mother received the pat Tillman award in honor of my dad over the weekend, and the Tillman honors is an annual veterans day event that's named for fallen soldiers, by a man who left his NFL career behind to serve his country after the 9/11 terror attacks. My family is so proud that this year's champion award that recognizes an individual with outstanding civic contributions, fortitude and spirit of service was presented to my father. There are four Tillman award winners in our audience. It's just incredible. Pat Tillman is a golden god every everywhere, but my brother has his face tattooed on his arm. It's amazing, and because it's veterans' day, my friends here in the audience, and Achilles is the freedom team which I run with which serves wounded military personnel and veterans. I'm officially on the board now. So exciting. Thank you so much for coming Shoutout to everyone in here. Everyone. So thank you for letting me say that. It's really, very special. I have to run with you next year. I walk it in all sincerity. Maybe I'm not in the best shape. If you all want to come, I would love that. You can sponsor. I'll sponsor. I'm your girl. I'm a sponsoring fool. I love veterans' day though. I think it's the one day where you can't express in words how much we're so thankful for them, but today it's about you. We honor you. We celebrate you. It's because of you that we get to sit here every day, and we get to say however we feel about things. Because of you we're the most powerful country in the world and the safest and the freest. Thank you. Thank you to everyone who has served. When I ask my brothers about it, they say, we're not heroes. We're not veterans. Don't bring us up, and that's the mindset of our military. Thank you all. Yeah. No. I -- I mean, I feel the same way. I was just -- I was just texting earlier with my cousin SHAWN who you have all met and he was injured terribly, and my other cousins Donnell and ronnell. My uncle Joey who is a Vietnam vet. We have a long tradition of family in my service. We do. I'm proud of them. We do too, and I brought a picture of my father in the Navy. There's Geno. Oh, yeah. Yeah. My husband, Steve, was actually in the Vietnam war too. So we have a long tradition of that. Did your dad have your sense of humaner? Oh, yeah. He was funny. He was a gambler, and so am I. Well, you know, my son-in-law is a veteran, and, you know, I come from a long line going back to the late 1800s of folks who fought, and fought for a country that they believed in because they didn't always have the -- the same rights as everyone else did. Right. And so they fought anyway because this is their country, and this is -- this is why we demand people get out and vote because people fought and died for you to be able to do this. Yeah. Right. People fought -- it's like a conversation we had a long time ago. We were talking about how people's perceptions of who the vets are, and what their positions were, you know, vets go and do the jobs that I don't want to do. I don't know how to do it. I don't -- I don't have what it takes to go and do it. Yeah. But you should recognize that when people go out and do the things that you don't want to do, a thank you is always in order. That's right. So from all of us, to all of you, regardless of what your politics is, veterans are not dealing with politics. They're dealing with the straight-up stuff of every day. So we thank you no matter who you are. They serve no matter what. For everything you have done. No matter what. Can I say one more thing?

