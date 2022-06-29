Huma Abedin speaks out in support of protests in Iran: ‘This is really breaking free’

The author, one of Hillary Clinton's most trusted aides, reflects on one year since the release of her memoir, "Both/And," and tells "The View" whether she's ready to see her story on screen.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live