Transcript for Irwin family discusses Steve's legacy, introduces sloth and African dwarf crocodile

getting up close and personal with wildlife in their series "Crikey, it's the irwins" take a look. We went from a few animals to 1,200 animals. We have expanded our conservation property. We have got a wildlife hospital now that has treated over 76,000 animals. I'm very proud of being part of something that is now even bigger than when he was here. The future is looking so beautiful. We have so much on the horizon. Please welcome bindi, Terri and Robert Irwin. Thank you. It is impossible to look at all of you and not think of your dad, your father, your husband, Steve Irwin. In April, he became the first conservation to receive a star on the Hollywood walk of fame. Which is incredible. Yes. What were you feeling when that happened? Oh, it was an extraordinary moment and I think that as a little family, we weren't expecting it to be so very emotional. I stood up there as he got his star and just thought about the fact that this honored everything he achieved in his life, all of his amazing conservation work and changing the world and being the greatest dad, and it was such a beautiful moment and it felt like he was with us, and we looked out and there werekhakis. As a little family, we're lucky to get to continue on in his footsteps and make sure that everything that he loved and lived for carries on into the future. It's incredible. Thank you. Thank you. It's been such a blessing. You had a love from conservation work right from the start, but that kicked into high gear right after you got married. Oh yeah. What happened? Well, we got married in my grandmother's church in Eugene, Oregon and we got a phone call that some bad guy was after a crocodile, going to shoot a crocodile and would we ever want to come and save it? We abandoned the honeymoon and went straight to Australia and I'm with my new husband and four men with a film crew filming this exciting opportunity to save a crocodile and protect these beautiful animals. So it was a bit daunting when we would catch the croc and he would say, you jump on it. I'm, like, what? What did I sign up for? I want to watch you do this. So it's the irwins. The work krieky sums up the show. It's the classic Australian word. That really coins that phrase. So it can mean, if you are really excited and you can be lb. Oh crikey that was awesome. If you are hurt and you stub your toe, you can say, crikey, that hurt. It works for everything, and it's all about our lives and what we get up and how we're honoring that, and catching up with all the wildlife we have, the work we're doing. Our wildlife hospital is so incredibly busy and it's kind of following these individual stories. It's really special. So bindi, you posted a clip of your dad talking about his dreams for the future. Let's take a look at that. Thank you. Is there anything in this world that would make me want to give away what I'm doing now when my children can take the football that I call wildlife conservation and run it up? When they are ready to run up our mission, I will gladly step aside, and I guarantee you it will be the proudest moment of my life, and my job will be done. Then and only then will I know I have achieved my ultimate goal. Your dad passed away how many years ago? 14 years ago. Yeah. Wow. And do you think that he would be enjoying all of this? I hope he would be proud. I hope he would be saying crikey, this is awesome, and we're a family and we're always together no matter what. Dad came up with the term wildlife warrior, and I believe that's who we are. We stand up and speak for those who can't speak for themselves. You brought animal frentds -- friends with you today. Let's meet our first animal. These two. Okay. Beetlejuice is actually an African dwarf crocodile. Thank you. Isn't he cute? You're welcome to pat him if you would like. Give him a pat to. You're welcome to. Being a crocodile, he's very calm. That's awesome. That's right, and feel how it's hard, and then underneath it's really soft. Do these little ones bite as well? They can. They can bite, but he won't. He's really sweet. He's very sweet. How big is he going to get? He is the smallest type of crocodile, so he will only be at 4 feet long at full size. Only 4 feet? Yeah, but in Australia we have got the largest crocodile which is about 20 feet. Who else do we have here today? We have Barry and Barry is a two-toed sloth and Barry is absolutely adorable. Hi, Barry. Hi, buddy. These can be dangerous too, can't they? He loves his grapes. Isn't he gorgeous? Then turn this way. Good work, Barry. So this sloth is about 6 months old now. So Barry is still very young and he might want a grape. He is going to get settled, but Barry is actually found in central and South America, so sloths are really special. They are having a hard time in the wild and that's because of deforestation, so they need all the love and protection they can get. He is actually looking at the little crocodile and going, what is that? What is that, you guys? He is, like, Yo, is that a crocodile? I don't think we're compatible. I know. I know. Our thanks to Terri, bindi and Robert Irwin. Visit them at Australia zoo. Their new show premieres October 28th on animal planet.

