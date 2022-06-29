Issa Rae shares why she's not starring in her new series

On "The View," the writer and producer reacts to her Emmy nomination for her hit show "Insecure" and discusses the connection the co-director to her new show shares with the daytime talk show.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live