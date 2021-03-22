Transcript for Jacob Soboroff says it's a ‘humanitarian crisis to keep children locked up’ at border

So the surge of migrants is growing and the volume of children being detained has everyone's eyes on our southern border right now. So joining us in hot topics is the journalist who has spent a lot of time down there, and author of the book "Separated: Inside an American tragedy." His name is Jacob soboroff. Welcome. Welcome back. Good to see you, whoopi. Good to be back with you guys. President Biden -- glad to have you. President Biden just got into office, like, 61 days ago. He has had to deal with the aftermath of an insurrection. He had to do the once in a lifetime world pandemic thing, and now he's getting a whole bunch of flak for not having the entire border situation figured out and on point. Do you think it's a little unrealistic for folks to expect that he's going to have all the answers, especially since he's cleaning up yet another mess left by the guy from before? Or should they have been more prepared? You know, it is unrealistic. Do I think that president Biden would be able to do what they say they want to do, create a fair and safe and humane and orderly immigration process after four years of the cruelty of the trump administration, and let's be honest, after decades of bipartisan democratic and republican deterrence-based, punitive-based immigration policy that treated immigrants, asylum seekers especially as criminals in the course of 61 days as you said, or however many days it's been, no. It's just not logistically possible, and I hear a lot of talk about really disingenerous frankly about a crisis, some kind of national security crisis at the border. That is not what is happening at all, but we do have, and we should all recognize and say that it is a humanitarian crisis to keep children locked up in border patrol facilities or even president Biden's own secretary of homeland security, secretary mayorkas says it's no place for a child, and that really logistical challenge which has caused a backup in border patrol stations, because the kids can't get to the child welfare professionals in the office of refugee resettlement fast enough, that has created -- yet again, another humanitarian crisis like we saw under president Obama, like we saw under president trump worse than ever before, and on purpose because of the separation policy, and here we are again under president Biden. Now Jacob, Republicans have seized on the uptick as border crossings as a failure of the new administration. Numbers had been on the rise throughout the last nine months or so of trump's administration. So what exactly has changed since Biden took over, and how has that contributed to the current spike we're seeing? Yeah, Sara. You make a really great point which everybody should remember the numbers -- the increase in children coming to the country, and that's who we're seeing coming into the country right now. Unaccompanied minors. The border is still closed. I saw this in myself when I was in Tijuana a few months ago, and this affects everybody else as a wholesale group. Single adults aren't getting in because trump policy is in place. Most families are not getting in because trump policy is in place for families. It's the unaccompanied children who are getting in. So the Biden administration, yes, has rolled back some of the policies that they say they believed were the cruelest about the trump administration. That's the remain in Mexico policy that made tens of thousands of people wait in some of Mexico's most dangerous cities to have their asylum case adjudicated. Asylum is legal. You have the right -- international right and under United States law to declare asylum when you get here. So now that children are doing so, and they're doing so in larger numbers than ever before because they were kept out under the trump administration, the idea that, you know, you can just push them back over to the other side or send them back to their home country, that's not what U.S. Law says, and anybody telling you otherwise isn't telling you the truth. Hi, Jacob, and this issue is so vexing and so complex, and unless people understand the problems going on on both sides of the border, and the impact of flores, and there's so many different aspects to this that are difficult to unfurl and explain, but some are blaming president Biden's messaging coming into office for the surge right now saying that his emphasis on reversing trump's policies sent the message that the borders were wide open, and actively encouraged migrants to travel here. In the last several days, he, Ali mayorkas have been explicit in telling migrants not to come now. Some say that's too little. What do you say about the messaging? It doesn't matter what any president says. Migrants who are fleeing desperation, Ana, are going to come to the United States. President trump, after the separation policy which was defined as torture by physicians for human rights. There is no stronger message than we're going to separate you from your family on purpose to scare people away, had the highest numbers in recent decades in memory. 2019, we saw almost exactly the same thing that we're seeing right now, but more people coming to the country. Did president Biden and secretary mayorkas saying the border is closed don't come now, versus don't come maybe inspire some people to come? Sure, but what really pushes people here is violence and persecution and corruption in their home countries and as I've seen with my own eyes, malnutrition and starvation and extreme poverty. A lot of times by the way, put into place exacerbated by the effects of climate change, climate varietiability. I understand it sounds like the Biden administration doesn't sound tough enough, but that the trump administration didn't stop people from coming, and now president Biden is learning that same thing. This is not -- you don't solve people coming to the border to seek asylum by saying stern things to them.

