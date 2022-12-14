Janelle Monae explains why she didn’t hesitate to join ‘Glass Onion’ cast

The actress and singer tells "The View" about working on her new film, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," what to expect from her new music and what it was like working with Grace Jones.

December 14, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live