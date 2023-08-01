'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' cast talk their continued reality TV success Deena Nicole Cortese, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino join "The View" to discuss the series.