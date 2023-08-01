'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' cast talk their continued reality TV success

Deena Nicole Cortese, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino join "The View" to discuss the series.

August 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live