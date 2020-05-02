Transcript for Jessica Simpson explains why she wasn’t herself while dating John Mayer

Obviously your catapult to pop culture fame other than as a singer was also with newlyweds which I watched obsessively in college. I'm obsessed with you, sorry. You have this marriage that even Britney spears I remember her saying they give me hope and you were put on a pedestal of this perfect relationship and obviously the relationship didn't work out. Do you think the show led to your divorce? No, I don't. I really don't. It is hard to be on camera. I mean, we started shooting like six weeks into our marriage. It was the newlyweds, and we were one of the first shows, one of the first reality shows ever, but at the beginning you got a lot of authentic stuff. It was definitely me being me, but towards the end we knew what shots they wanted. We knew what we had to say. It was like, okay, go get this and get the heck out of the house because all of a sudden we didn't feel like the trophy couple anymore. We weren't the golden couple anymore. I'm a horrible liar, so I couldn't -- I just -- I couldn't stay in something that felt destructive, and I needed to be free to be myself and to grow he was 8 years older than me. I had a lot of learning to do to really be at the place where I could be a wife. And you write a lot about your on again off again relationship with John Mayer in the book as well and you say that he had a power over you and it severely affected your self-esteem for many years and that you just kept on going back to him, back to him. What did you experience in that relationship that you want people to know, women to know? I shared that relationship because I wanted people to understand that there's so many relationships out there that make you feel insecure. I was constantly wanting to be what he wanted me to be, and he wanted me to be myself but in a certain way, but I wanted to be myself in that way because when I love people I always want it to last. I want it to be forever. I want to marry you. I'll ask you on the first date. I am that girl. But I truly, you know -- John, it was a very unhealthy and manipulative relationship for me and it was painful. I lost a lot of my identity just trying to be present in conversation and hang in there with him, but I really realized that it was a lot of -- You say you never thought you were smart enough. Yeah, I think a lot of our relationship -- But you know you are. We loved each other but it was not a healthy love. He loved me to break up with me to write music about it and then -- You built a gazillion dollar empire. You're smart, okay? When I say smart, it's like, he is very intellectual. So are you. And he has this -- Here's the thing -- I've been with guys like You had to have all those lemons to find the diamond. Yes, I did. Eric is your present husband. He is. And you look happy as hell. I am. I am. And he's cute. Seriously, Eric really just embraces with no judgment the woman that I am. You know, with my flaws, I mean, that's some of his favorite parts about me, you know. And to be in that kind of relationship where you just feel secure and you feel like you're yourself, then you can, you know -- then you can raise children and then you can be an amazing couple. His parents are right there. Yeah.

