Jim Gaffigan talks what inspired his Tim Walz impression, new comedy special

Gaffigan joins “The View” to discuss the topics he’s tackling in his new special, “The Skinny,” hosting the annual Al Smith Dinner and hitting the road on tour with Jerry Seinfeld.

December 2, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live