Transcript for John Quiñones on what to expect from new season of ‘What Would You Do?’

Is John Quinones. We've been talking to a lot of folks about viral videos of people not wearing masks in grocery stores and other public places, and then getting mad and sometimes violent when they're called out, what do you think -- would you think that these people should be thinking that you're going pop out with a camera to have them behave Absolutely, I think the world would be a better place if John Quinones and those "What would you do?" Cameras were in the next room. Part of the reason for all of the anger out there is the divisiveness and insensiti insensitivities. I think that kind of behavior when it's bad behavior, it doesn't happen in vacuum, it's like a virus it spreads. Yeah. Well, John, one of the scenarios in tonight's episode involves an American woman sponsoring an immigrant child in an effort to keep her out of the detention centers near the border, they run into someone who's not exactly in support of that. We should mention these shows were filmed before the pandemic and let's take a look. She's undocumented. Yes, we're waiting on a hearing to see about citizenship. You're helping people come here illegally that's what you're doing. They patiently wait for Rebecca to make her point. She's better off in Mexico. Need support right now. Then they provide their perspective on immigration policy. But she wasn't even supposed to be here in the first place. Oh, yeah. That's true. But she's here, that's the thing. Now, you filmed this in el Paso, in the border town, in your home state of Texas, what was it like to tackle this subject matter? We were just a mile from the border and 80% of the population in El Paso is hispanic, but emotions therefore ran really, really, high, you know, sunny, enthere with heard arguments from both sides of the border, both sides of the fence, some people felt that this child should be able to stay in this country. But others felt that she should be sent to her country, wherever that's from, where she's from. You know, John, another topic you deal with tonight is postpartum did presentation a new mom is having a really hard let's take a look at that. I haven't felt right since the moment they handed her to me in the hospital and I -- You're the one you wanted to start having babies right away. Oh, oh. You're not taking care of our baby, I'm being forgotten about, too. I just -- I'll be right back. As he steps away this woman gets out of her seat. It's not you, it's postpartum depression. You need help and he's not going to give it to you because he doesn't understand. These shows are so I have to say Sara Haines is a guest in this show. So, what was it like to film these scenarios together with Sara, about something -- was Sara in them with you? Yes, she was behind the scenes, then we sent her in as an actress. She's quite a gem. We love her. It was important she was with me there as an expert to guide us through postpartum depression. It's debilitating. And she then sat in as one of the actors, thank god no one recognized her because they came up to her, helped her, embraced her, and she was in tears. It was very emotional. So, "What would you do?" Have been on the air for 12 years, during that time, have you you seen a person's willingness to speak up about certain topics and who speaks up the most? When we started doing this show, people were more shocked and offended. Today, they're much more willing to resort to their darkest impulses and I think, again, it's because of what we're seeing in our political leaders and among our celebrities. The people who step in, I think those people who have been raised right, a great line in the south pacific, you got to be carefully taught, from a very young age, kids who learned about, you know, compassion and love are the first ones to step in and also, folks who have suffered through something themselves. If you have been an abused woman, bullied as a gay person, you're more likely to step in because you know what it's been like. John, we love it when you come around. Please continue to do so whether we're together in a building or like this. We want everybody to check out "What would you do?" Tonight and every Tuesday at 10:00/9:00 central, right here, on ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.