Jon Karl explains how Capitol attack could have been worse

ABC News' chief White House correspondent, and author of “Betrayal,” tells “The View” about meeting with former President Donald Trump and discussing Capitol rioters chanting “Hang Mike Pence.”

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live