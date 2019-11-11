Transcript for Judd Apatow talks marriage to Leslie Mann and daughter Maude Apatow’s acting career

You were here in January, and you were all verklempt and stressed about the news. And now it's all good, so I feel fine. I feel like everything worked out and there's nothing going on. How are you feeling really? I came up with a strategy for how to not be stressed. Don't watch television? What I do is right before bed, I pretend I'm a Republican for about a half an hour, and I'm just, like, tax cuts. Oil drilling and then I go to Does it work? Then I woke up in a rage. That's what I can busy and vocal on Twitter. Very vocal. You have the candidates on the left, and some say they're too old, too far left. What do you make of it? Is there anybody that can beat him? Are they too old or too white? I don't know. I respect people's opinions on both sides in terms of what the issues are. I just don't want a president who lies 10,000 times. I feel like that should be enough. You know? There's a lot of people here that put themselves in harm's way to fight for our country, and it has to be based on accurate, truthful information. Is there anyone you like or are pushing for? Well, you know, there's a lot of people who are great. I do worry about a very old president because I don't want a president that doesn't have the energy. I'm 51. I still can't find the fork in the drawer half the time. I'm already goofy. I don't know what I'm going to be like at 80. So I don't know. I totally disagree with that. It's ridiculous. Well, you could be the I understand that. I'm the same age. I'm the same age as Joe Biden. Do you look like I don't know what I'm doing? I would trust you. There are people yelling, yes! Get off television. I'm the same age. I don't see it as an issue. I really don't. But you're, like, a genetic mutation. I am. That's true. It's true. She doesn't age. I was kidnapped by aliens. Let's talk about your personal life. Okay? "Page six" just ran a story -- it's a good time to clear it up. You were caught fighting with your wife, Leslie Mann, the lovely actress. You were outside a restaurant called katsuya. I love katsuya. I hope I get money for mentioning them. That's a quid pro quo. You commented and said, that was just a fight at katsuya. You should have heard the rest of the fight at pinkberry. That's great. Pinkberry for dessert? I have been married for 22 years. I have fought in every restaurant in Los Angeles. McDonald's, innen out burger. What did you fight about? It wasn't a fight. It was a tiff, and that's why our relationship is healthy. Then you get a call, like, what do you say? We saw you guys that you were, like, debating something in a restaurant. I was, like, really? Have you been married? Do you know what marriage is? They don't know, yeah. Your oldest daughter, Maude is an actress as well. I watched "Euphoria." It's a heavy show. It is. It has sex, drug, some nudity, all of that. Is that hard as a dad? Do you watch it together? Well, my daughter plays the good girl. She does. Thank god. Oh, thank god. But it's always amazing and it's a real exploration. It makes you think a lot. The stresses and depression and anxiety of teenagers and it's creative. I'm just happy she has a job. My daughter went to college. She left, and I was, like, oh, I hope she gets a job. Then I realized that her whole life I put away $10,000 a year to pay for college, right? When she quit, I actually made $130,000. That's taxed money. You have to tax that money though. Yeah. That's an incredible deal though. You can use that. In any country, you would go to school in Italy and use the same money. Tax free for all that time. I could learn Spanish. Do you know about that? I don't have any kids that go to school. Grad children. Great-grandchildren. She's 5. By the time she's ready to go to college, I'll be ready to live in some other country. Call me when you come over. College at that point is going to be, like, a million dollars a year if we're not it's ridiculous. Let's talk about your book. You have a new book coming out about your mentor, Garry Shandling who passed away unexpectedly in 2016 at the age of 66. I worked with him on his original show, "It's Garry Shandling's show." I played the dead wife. Not his, somebody else's. I was dead, and -- anyway, I went to interview him on my HLN show where he told me about a near death experience he had. That's right. He was a serious guy in many, many ways and so, so funny. Well, I went through his journals and there was this amazing story, that you are the only person that ever got him to tell this story. He was hit by a car when he was in his 20s and as they were operating to save his life, he left his body and he heard a voice saying, do you want to continue living Garry Shandling's life? From that point on, he was never afraid of death and he always knew there was something more, and thank you for getting that out there. I got it out of him because I had one back in 1979. We discussed our mutual near death experiences.

