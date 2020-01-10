Transcript for Judges Tanya Acker, Patricia DiMango, Michael Corriero on new season of 'Hot Bench'

Word is bond. Word is bond in -- What comes before that? Word is bond is a much more dramatic statement of what he was doing and what he expected. Right because the first time when she asked and he told her he was going to take care of it, she continued to ask the next day and he's, like, word is bond. I gave you my word. Exactly. He gave her his word that he was going to pay. Hey. My daughter Alex does not miss the judge judy-created hit series "Hot bench" which recently kicked off its seventh season, and we are joined now by judges Patricia dimango, Tanya Acker and Michael corriero. Welcome to "The view," y'all. Thank you. Hi. Thank you for having us. We're very excited about it. Excellent. Well, we are too. So as we just saw in the clip, you get to do something other judges don't get to do. You deliberate with each other, and sometimes you agree, and other times it's kind of like "The view" I'm going to say. Patricia, how did the three of you work those moments out? Well, we really try to respect one another's positions, but I just want to say that really it's the deliberation process that has set us apart from the other shows and this was judge Judy's brainstorm as you said, and I think the viewers have truly embraced the notion that they can get a window into what we're thinking, and oftentimes we come from different place. We come from different places professionally. Right. We come from different places personally, and so we kind of have to hear it out like in that particular section that we just saw, Michael and Tanya came from a different place. I heard those words meaning something different, but we all tried to reach -- the thing is we try to reach a consensus because when you are within a group, and you're reaching a consensus on something, you feel more comfortable about your position which is somewhat -- Right. -- More comforting than being on the bench where it's just you and you may want to second guess yourself. Here you can do your second guessing with people with whom you respect their views and you know that they are going to try to follow the law and reach a verdict which is a little bit different than where you guys go. True that. Well, "Hot bench" -- "Hot bench" is in its seventh season which is an incredible feat for any television show. You see all kinds of cases from landlord disputes to more serious issues like domestic violence, and Tanya, this question is for you. For anyone out there who doesn't really know how it works, why do people come to you three as opposed to going the traditional route? Well, I think what a lot of people don't realize is that even before covid, there was a huge backlog in courts. So we get all of our cases from actual cases that have been filed in small-claims courts around the country, and when they come on our show, their case is going to be heard much more quickly. They are not going to have to chase their when, you know, you can win in real court and that win may mean nothing if your opponent doesn't show up and doesn't pay. We allow them really -- we cut through a lot of the court bureaucracy that people would encounter if they were going through the process in another They also get a chance to at least convince one of us, you know, there are three people here. You only need a majority, and so they might have a better shot at convincing one of us or two of us to go their way and hope that maybe that persuades the third party or the second one. Right. So now the coronavirus has affected everyone in crazy ways. Sunny and I are at home, and we see you all are on your socially distant set. Michael, we've talked a lot about how this has been for kids in school, but how has it impacted those folks in the court system? Well, whoopi, as you can see, this is our new covid -- post-covid bench if you will. We're certainly socially distant, but not at all emotionally distant. We miss each other, the closeness of each other, but nevertheless, you're absolutely right, you know, this virus has impacted society on many different levels and especially kids, vulnerable kids. Kids who are coming, for example, I was a judge in new York City and I was very much involved in the raise the age movement, and creating and establishing the youth part in New York's supreme court. We tried to work with as many kids who are coming from low income neighborhoods and underserved communities and providing them the kind of services they needed so that they can address the issues that brought them to us in the first place, but now with covid, everything has become virtual, and the idea of placing kids in an alternative incarceration program becomes more complicated because those programs were designed to provide mentoring relationships for these young people, close, personal connection. So these programs now have had to adjust. One of the things that they've done is provide every client or young person with the equipment they need to stay in touch such as computers and phones. They've done a lot of extra training with respect to them, and more importantly they contact them every day and they're available -- the program people are available 24/7 so that you can keep that kind of relationship that's so important to act as a catalyst for change in their lives, and it's been complicated by covid. Our litigants are impacted by it. They can't afford to pay rent. They can't afford to pay contractual obligations. We're trying to deal with it as best we can. Wow. Sunny? Well, Tanya, you're a busy you have a podcast "The Tanya Acker show," and you've written a book that's out on Tuesday called "Make your case: Finding your win in civil court." You were a successful practicing attorney until you joined the what do you want people to know about what it really means to take a case to court? I think the people can either romanticize court and they think it's easier than it is. They sometimes think proving something in court is like trying to convince your mom not to ground you, and then on the other hand, I think people can be so overwhelmed by the process. They don't understand why it takes so long. They don't understand why it can -- why people can get away with lying for at least a little bit, and so I wanted to kind of demystify the process and, you know, I also -- just a quick note. You mentioned my podcast. One of the things I want to do there also is demystify. You know, sunny, I have an interview coming up with Burkle recallings. I talked to Nick turner, you know, the book and the podcast really is my effort to sort of break things down. I think we've become social media conversationalists, and we've forgotten what the substance of things are, and we lose when we communicate like Right. We do. Good job. Well done. Well, I just want to say y'all are doing a great thing helping people to understand, you know, what they might be able to do so that they're not freaking out about when they can't do. You seem to have brought this through. So I just want to tell people, you can catch "Hot bench" every weekday. Check your local listing, and thank you all for coming. Feel free to come back and hang again. We will. Thank you. Thank you. Great to be here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.