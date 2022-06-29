Judi Dench advocates for ‘The Crown’ disclaimer

Despite claims that a line was crossed in how the series portrays Princess Diana’s fatal car crash, "The View" co-hosts discuss Netflix having no plans for an episode disclaimer.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live